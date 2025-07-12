Brigitte Macron channels Princess Diana with Jonathan Anderson’s revamped Lady Dior

Dior’s iconic Lady Dior bag has long been a favourite among fashion fans and royal watchers alike. First made famous by the late Princess Diana in the mid-90s, the structured, preppy silhouette has remained largely unchanged since its 1995 debut - until now.

With Jonathan Anderson stepping into his new role as creative director of Dior’s menswear and womenswear, one of his first moves has been to reimagine the house’s most legendary accessory. While staying true to its timeless form, the former Loewe creative director has introduced a subtle yet striking update that signals a fresh new era for the brand.

© Getty Images President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrived at Downing Street on Wednesday

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, embarked on a state visit to the UK. On Wednesday, the pair arrived at Downing Street, where the First Lady exuded 60s-inspired elegance in a cream, double-breasted tailored jacket and a coordinating pencil skirt that reached just above the knee.

© Getty Images Brigitte debuted the reimagined Lady Dior bag, designed by Jonathan Anderson

While her outfit was the picture of polished sophistication, it was her handbag that truly turned heads - the reimagined Lady Dior. Though instantly recognisable, the bag now featured a tonal leather bow detail on the front - a quiet yet significant touch that marks Jonathan's creative stamp on a fashion icon.

The brand debuted the bag in multiple colourways on Instagram, saying: "The Lady Dior for Summer 2026 by Jonathan Anderson. Available from January"

"The Lady Dior made its début on Lady Diana’s arm, launching from there into its extraordinary destiny," the brand explains on its website.

"In September 1995, while attending the opening of the Paul Cézanne retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris, the First Lady of France presented her [Diana] with a yet-unreleased Dior bag – then called Chouchou."

It also explains that she was spotted wearing the bag again later that year in an image of her getting off a plane, which immediately circulated around the world and launched the bag to unprecedented popularity.

"The accessory quickly became one of Lady Diana’s go-to pieces, and she wore it during all of her outings, going as far as requesting a navy blue version to match her eyes."



