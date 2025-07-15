Cruz Beckham’s ‘illegal’ footwear choice just took controversial dressing to new heights

We have to give it to Cruz Beckham - his style choices always keep us on our toes.

The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham is never short of statement pieces to get chins wagging online, much to the delight of we fashion writers who have the honour of documenting each and every look.

On Monday, the 20-year-old debuted his latest outfit on social media - and safe to say, it’s his most controversial yet.

© @cruzbeckham The singer showed off his hemp-dotted Crocs while in Miami

The singer shared a snippet of his footwear choice on his Instagram Stories, showing off his black Crocs peppered with hemp (*cough* marijuana) motifs.

Sitting dockside in Miami (where the Beckhams casually own a stunning £60 million mega mansion), Cruz dangled his feet above the water, inadvertently making a political statement through his choice of head-turning footwear.

Luckily for Cruz, in Miami, marijuana laws are more relaxed than in Britain, but it’s still not fully legal. Florida allows medical marijuana use for qualified patients, but recreational use remains illegal.

© @cruzbeckham The youngest Beckham brother wore the viral JW Anderson x Wellipets frog clogs

In contrast, the UK classifies marijuana as a Class B drug. Possession can lead to up to five years in prison, though warnings and fines are more common for first-time offenders. So while Miami’s approach is more lenient and culturally weed-friendly, neither location has legalised recreational use outright - at least, not yet.

Not that this would ever influence Cruz’s decision to wear stand-out shoes. The musician loves a striking pair of kicks, as demonstrated earlier this month when he was jamming in the studio.

For the low-key session, he slipped into the iconic JW Anderson x Wellipets clogs, featuring striking frog face detailing in a dark apple green hue. The slip-ons are a playful reimagining of the children’s frog wellies once worn by Prince William and hail from the designer’s SS24 collection.

From weed to Wellipets, Cruz and his ever-playful wardrobe continue to dazzle and delight in equal measure.