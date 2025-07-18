Queen Letizia just put a quirky spin on 2025's polka dot trend

We can always rely on Queen Letizia of Spain to bring a fresh new sartorial take on the most classic of outfits.

The former journalist and wife of King Felipe VI has a reputation for putting a fashion-forward twist on royal style, from upgrading this season's cool-girl loafers trend to wearing incredible evening dresses that hail from the high street but legitimately look couture - we could all learn a thing or two from her seriously impressive wardrobe.

Her latest outing saw the mother of two attend an annual meeting with Spanish non-profit organisation, the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

Queen Letizia wore an ultra-elegant monochrome dress that nodded to her penchant for modern elegance. The Massimo Dutti piece, featuring a high neckline, three-quarter sleeves, and a flowing midi-length skirt, was cinched at the waist with a slim black belt to enhance the silhouette.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Queen Letizia rewore a classic Massimo Dutti dress on Thursday

The timeless dress is one of her favourites, having worn it on multiple occasions prior. This time, she swapped out the chunky navy Carolina Herrera belt she usually pairs it with and opted for a slimmer belt with a dazzling silver buckle.

Rather than the traditional polka dot motif often seen in classic styles, this dress offered a contemporary twist with evenly spaced square-shaped prints on a white background, adding a modern, architectural edge yet with the same playful charm.

© Getty Images Her dress put a playful twist on 2025's favourite polka dot trend

Polka dots are back for this season. "We've seen the classic pattern adorned onto avant-garde garments and fresh silhouettes on recent runways that retained the print's timeless charm tinged with contemporary style," says H! Fashion's Maria Sarabi, "Polka dots initially resurged in the spring/summer 2025 shows, with the likes of Jacquemus and Acne Studios integrating them into their designs."

Letizia's slightly quirky sartorial choice aligned perfectly with her fashion agenda: timeless with a twist. She often opts for silhouettes that are classic and feminine, yet she consistently finds ways to incorporate fresh elements, reflecting her forward-thinking approach to royal dressing.