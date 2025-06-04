Queen Letizia just started a new loafer trend for spring/summer 2025

Ah, Queen Letizia.

Whilst she is adored for elegant, sometimes experimental, yet always sophisticated clothing agenda, she has a knack for wearing a pair of totally unexpected shoes on her royal outings.

From ballet flats to trainers and chunky loafers, her footwear game is seriously varied for a royal. And she's just revived a retro shoe trend for this summer, that puts a twist on a cool-girl favourite right now.

The former journalist stepped out with her husband, King Felipe VI, in Branosera, Northern Spain, on the 1200th anniversary of its establishment as the first municipality of the country.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain wore a pair of heeled loafers in her latest outing

For the occasion, Letizia wore a vibrant burgundy Bleis Madrid two-piece suit, layered with an etheral white blouse. The contrasting black button on her blouse complemented her heeled loafers, tying her preppy-cool outfit together.

She put a twist on the loafer, which has solidified its status as a current cool-girl classic, by donning a pair with a thick block heel. Her footwear puts an elevated (excuse the pun) spin on the silhouette, with the heel taking the shoe from comfy casual to preppy chic.

© Getty Images She visited the municipality of Brañosera

The classic loafer has become a go-to in the fashion realm over recent seasons. Parallel to the rise in flats over heels, the 90s-infused silhouette has made a triumphant return alongside the likes of ballet flats, dad trainers and clogs (a special shoutout goes to Birkenstock for the latter).

Letizia herself is also a fan of the flat loafer, and earlier this year donned a chunky black pair featuring a statement gold chain, by Italian label Martinelli.

The Queen's burgundy suit also proves her penchant for trend-led fashion with a classic edge.

© Getty Images Chloé SS25

Whilst the rich hue might be associated with the colder months, the biggest fashion brands on the planet, including Chloe and Bottega Veneta, sent models down the runway in swathes of the luxurious hue in their spring/summer 2025 collections.