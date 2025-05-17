Bella Hadid wows in iconic glitter ball dress – but wait until you see who wore it first

Bella Hadid may have left the South of France behind when she jetted off to London on Friday, but she clearly packed a little piece of Cannes with her – serving up a show-stopping fashion moment that carried all the drama of the Film Festival.

To celebrate her Ôrəbella fragrance launch in the UK at Sessions Arts Club, Clerkenwell, London, the supermodel slipped into a glittering silver chainmail dress from John Galliano's fall 1997 collection. The garment featured a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical skirt with a ruffled hemline. The '90s archival dress was adorned with metallic floral embellishments.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid wore John Galliano's fall 1997

Bella styled her scene-stealing dress with a pair of metallic silver, lace-up kitten heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorized with an elegant diamond-encrusted necklace, rings, and heart-shaped drop earrings. The Orabella founder's freshly dyed blonde locks were slicked back into a ballerina-style bun fastened with a bunch of white roses, while her makeup was left radiant courtesy of a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Shortly after the model Hedvig Marie Maigre strutted down the runway in the shimmery garment, actor Milla Jovovich wore it to the premiere of Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element at the 50th annual Cannes Film Festival in 1997.

© Getty Images Milla Jovovich wore the dress at the 50th Cannes Film Festival

While Bella gave the look her own twist with her choice of footwear, Milla stayed true to John Galliano’s original vision in a pair of strappy silver sandals that laced up the calf.

Prior to the soirée, Bella spent the morning filming for the hit series Chicken Shop Date at Morley's Chicken Shop in Brick Lane, London. The supermodel opted for her signature street style in a brown cardigan that featured ruffled detailing and a pair of straight-leg jeans.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid in London

Ôrəbella



Bella's coveted fragrance line, which launched last year in the US, will now be available exclusively at Selfridges. The four scents – Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Night Cap, and Blooming Fire – are alcohol-free, skin-nourishing, and formulated with essential oils. The collection of "aura-elevating scents" vows to "boost both mood and aura".

The product includes the brand's signature bi-phase formula that features two layers that are activated with a shake to infuse with and last on the skin.

© Ôrəbella All four Ôrəbella perfumes.

The first layer promises to nourish the skin with its proprietary 'Ôrəlixir™ base that is crafted from snow mushroom and a five-oil blend that includes camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea. Meanwhile, the second layer boosts both mood and aura with the mixture of aromatherapy essential oils and fragrance notes from responsibly sourced ingredients.

The packaging is just as dreamy—each bottle is sculpted like a crystal and topped with a gleaming golden cap.