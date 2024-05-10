9 best white summer dresses for 2024: From mini to maxi and they're all washable

The sun is shining and if you're anything like me you'll be looking in your wardrobe wondering what the hell to wear. Y'see, weather like this calls for the LWD - the little white dress. In fact, it doesn't even have to be little. It can be short, midi or maxi - it just needs to be white. If you're looking for a wonderful white summer dress, don't worry, we've got you. We've perused the virtual aisles for the best white summer dresses for 2024...

A case for the white summer dress

"The white summer dress transcends trends and stands the test of time," says Personal Stylist Helen Richardson. "Its timeless appeal lies in its simplicity and versatility. Like a blank canvas, the white summer dress invites endless possibilities for personal expression. Its purity and crispness expresses a sense of freshness and vitality, perfectly mirroring the carefree spirit of summer. From garden parties to beachside soirées, the white summer dress effortlessly adapts to any occasion, making it a staple in every fashion enthusiast's wardrobe. With each passing season, its charm only grows stronger, reminding us that classic beauty never goes out of style."

Celebrities wearing white summer dresses

© Getty Images From left to right: Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajkowski and Sarah Jessica Parker

Hailey Bieber can do no wrong when it comes to fashion - and she looked incredible when she posed on Instagram wearing the Mirror Palais ruffle dress, Meghan Markle is a fan of the all-white look and was once photographed wearing a Hannah Lavery ethically-made shirt dress while on a royal tour with Prince Harry in Africa. Next up, well, it's Emily Ratajkowski looking like she's ready for the beach, and an iconic white dress from Sarah Jessica Parker dressed up as Carrie Bradshaw on the streets of New York filming the Sex and The City movie.

How we chose the best white summer dresses

It''s important that a white dress is washable, no one wants to be visiting the dry cleaner every week. Inclusive sizing: We wanted the dresses to be available in all sizes.

We wanted the dresses to be available in all sizes. Versatility: Some people want a white summer dress for the daytime, others want one for the evening. We tried to give lots of options in this edit.

6 top tips for styling a white summer dress with confidence The most important is wearing the right underwear! This is crucial when styling a white dress. Choose seamless, smooth and flesh coloured underwear to ensure they are not visible underneath your dress. This will help you feel confident and comfortable. Experiment with different lengths and silhouettes to find the one that flatters your body shape and makes you feel confident. The right footwear can elevate your white dress and complete your look. Pair it with sandals, sliders, wedges, or trainers for a casual vibe, or dress it up with block mules or espadrilles for a more formal occasion. Accessories can transform a simple white dress into a fashion statement. Opt for bold jewellery like statement earrings, layered necklaces, or chunky bracelets to add personality and draw attention. Additionally, hats, belts, and sunglasses can add an extra touch of style to your look! Play with ‘pops of colour’. White dresses serve as a blank canvas, so incorporate vibrant accessories like a colourful handbag, a patterned scarf, or brightly coloured shoes to infuse your outfit with energy and personality. The most important tip is to wear your white summer dress with CONFIDENCE. Own your style, embrace your uniqueness, and feel good about yourself. Remember, confidence is the best accessory you can wear! Helen Richardson, Personal Stylist

Meet the expert

Helen Richardson has over 15 years experience in personal styling

With a lifelong 'passion for fashion' and helping others, Helen has been styling friends since childhood. Family and friends urged her to leave her corporate career and start her own business to finally release the creative and compassionate version of herself. Her USP? "I understand the styling challenges that ‘real women’ face daily... using my skills and knowledge I have transformed the appearance of many ladies giving them the belief they can ‘Dress With Confidence’ everyday!" Find out more about Helen and follow her on Instagram.