9 best white summer dresses for 2024: From mini to maxi and they're all washable

The sun is shining and if you're anything like me you'll be looking in your wardrobe wondering what the hell to wear. Y'see, weather like this calls for the LWD - the little white dress. In fact, it doesn't even have to be little. It can be short, midi or maxi - it just needs to be white. If you're looking for a wonderful white summer dress, don't worry, we've got you. We've perused the virtual aisles for the best white summer dresses for 2024...
A case for the white summer dress
"The white summer dress transcends trends and stands the test of time," says Personal Stylist Helen Richardson. "Its timeless appeal lies in its simplicity and versatility. Like a blank canvas, the white summer dress invites endless possibilities for personal expression. Its purity and crispness expresses a sense of freshness and vitality, perfectly mirroring the carefree spirit of summer. From garden parties to beachside soirées, the white summer dress effortlessly adapts to any occasion, making it a staple in every fashion enthusiast's wardrobe. With each passing season, its charm only grows stronger, reminding us that classic beauty never goes out of style."
Hailey Bieber can do no wrong when it comes to fashion - and she looked incredible when she posed on Instagram wearing the Mirror Palais ruffle dress, Meghan Markle is a fan of the all-white look and was once photographed wearing a Hannah Lavery ethically-made shirt dress while on a royal tour with Prince Harry in Africa. Next up, well, it's Emily Ratajkowski looking like she's ready for the beach, and an iconic white dress from Sarah Jessica Parker dressed up as Carrie Bradshaw on the streets of New York filming the Sex and The City movie.
How we chose the best white summer dresses
Machine washable: It''s important that a white dress is washable, no one wants to be visiting the dry cleaner every week.
Inclusive sizing: We wanted the dresses to be available in all sizes.
Versatility: Some people want a white summer dress for the daytime, others want one for the evening. We tried to give lots of options in this edit.
Mango Embroidered Belt Dress
Mango White Belted Dress
Editor's Note
Wow! I'm smitted with this belted white dress from Mango. It's chic and stylish, and it also has structure to it. Good if you're not the whimsical type. This stunning design would be perfect for a work event.
We could imagine Meghan Markle wearing a white summer dress like this, it's classic but has girl boss vibes, as well.
This can be washed at 30 degrees.
River Island White Frill Sleeve Swing Midi Dress
River Island White Midi Dress
Editor's Note
This dress shape is super flattering, and easy to wear. Especially good if you have a large bust.
The tie waist detail on this River Island midi dress is stunning - and it looks excellent styled with a pair of flat strappy sandals as you can see on the model.
Machine wash at max 30°C gentle.
M&S Collection Ruched Midi Waisted Dress
Marks & Spencer White Ruched Midi Waisted Dress
Editor's Note
I love this dress. It's super flattering thanks to the waist detail and the sleeveless cap sleeves just give it a more on-trend look than your typical smock dress. I would style this with a pair of metallic gold gladiator sandals.
Cut to a regular fit, M&S's high-waisted dress will be a must-have trend item for the summer.
How gorgeous is this maxi dress? I would style it with a pair of glam strappy sandals or I'd wear with a pair of sexy pointy heels. A real wardrobe classic.
Not quite white, more ivory, but this Karen Millen dress would be perfect for a holiday. The belt adds a flattering touch.
Wash with similar colours.
H&M Drawstring Detail Cotton Dress
H&M White Drawstring Dress
Editor's Note
This dress is a definite keeper - and look at the price, it's such good value for money.
This short white dress has been designed in a cotton woven fabric with a cute frilled collar neckline, perfect for a day of sightseeing and getting ice-cream.
This dress is 100% cotton so it will be washable - see instructions for best results.
Nobody's Child x Fearne Cotton White Broderie Alexis Midi Dress
Nobody's Child White Summer Dress
Editor's Note
I adore this dress. I'd team with a pair of chunky Chanel dad sandals, and a raffia beach bag. I'd keep jewellery to a minimum but I'd wear a delicate layered chain.
Part of the Fearne Cotton collection, this white midi dress is perfect for summer with tie-up sleeves. Made from pure organic cotton, the end result is cool and considered.
Wash at 30 degrees with similar colours.
Zara Sleeveless Short Dress
Zara White Mini Dress
Editor's note
I'm a major Zara fan, and this white dress will be a smash hit, it's just too cute. The sharp square necklines give it a designer look.
Get your ticket to Paris because this little white dress will be ideal for a getaway.
Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with a short spin cycle.
Magic Linen Toscana Linen Dress
Magic Linen Royal Toscana White Linen Dress
Editor's note
I ordered this after it become an overnight sensation after it was spotted on Meghan Markle. It's so cooling, so relaxing to wear, so chic and just fyi, this dress is designed to have a relaxed, loose fit. Size down would be my advice.
Meghan Markle once travelled to the airport in her Toscana Magic Linen dress. The relaxed loose fit white dress will be worn year after year.
The brand recommends washing linen materials separately in lukewarm water 40°C/104°F or even cold water in a gentle machine cycle with the mild detergent formulated for delicate or linen fabrics.
Mint Velvet White Jersey Broderie Midi Dress
Mint Velvet White Broderie Midi Dress
Editor's Note
I'm calling it, this is the midi dress to be seen in this summer. Pair it with a pair of chic sliders.
This chuck-on broderie dress features a crew neckline, scallop edge cap sleeves, and a scallop midi hem.
Cool machine wash at 30 degrees.
6 top tips for styling a white summer dress with confidence
The most important is wearing the right underwear! This is crucial when styling a white dress. Choose seamless, smooth and flesh coloured underwear to ensure they are not visible underneath your dress. This will help you feel confident and comfortable.
Experiment with different lengths and silhouettes to find the one that flatters your body shape and makes you feel confident.
The right footwear can elevate your white dress and complete your look. Pair it with sandals, sliders, wedges, or trainers for a casual vibe, or dress it up with block mules or espadrilles for a more formal occasion.
Accessories can transform a simple white dress into a fashion statement. Opt for bold jewellery like statement earrings, layered necklaces, or chunky bracelets to add personality and draw attention. Additionally, hats, belts, and sunglasses can add an extra touch of style to your look!
Play with ‘pops of colour’. White dresses serve as a blank canvas, so incorporate vibrant accessories like a colourful handbag, a patterned scarf, or brightly coloured shoes to infuse your outfit with energy and personality.
The most important tip is to wear your white summer dress with CONFIDENCE. Own your style, embrace your uniqueness, and feel good about yourself. Remember, confidence is the best accessory you can wear!
Helen Richardson, Personal Stylist
Meet the expert
With a lifelong 'passion for fashion' and helping others, Helen has been styling friends since childhood. Family and friends urged her to leave her corporate career and start her own business to finally release the creative and compassionate version of herself. Her USP? "I understand the styling challenges that ‘real women’ face daily... using my skills and knowledge I have transformed the appearance of many ladies giving them the belief they can ‘Dress With Confidence’ everyday!" Find out more about Helen and follow her on Instagram.
