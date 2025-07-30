Pamela Anderson's romantic mini dress and sheer tights are so on-trend

Love is in the air for Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson, and she's making it clear with her romantic outfit choices.

The 58-year-old has catapulted back into the spotlight recently, not only thanks to her upcoming action/comedy movie The Naked Gun, but also because of her rumoured romance with co-star Liam Neeson (which, FYI, we're wholly championing).

Spotted in New York City on Tuesday, Pamela turned heads in a powder pink chiffon mini dress (the colour of the moment) that epitomised contemporary femininity. With one romantic, floaty sleeve and layers of fabric that danced as she walked, the ensemble was nothing short of ethereal.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson stunned in an etheral pink mini dress

She elevated the look with sheer, diamond-patterned tights and sharp white court heels, adding a playful, fashion-forward edge. Cream cat-eye sunglasses with rose-tinted lenses completed the look, giving it a cool-girl twist.

Her most impactful accessory? Barely-there makeup. Aaliyah Harry, H! Fashion’s beauty writer, explains: “Her choice to go makeup-free is all about embracing her natural beauty and rejecting the pressures of conventional glamour. She’s openly stated that she finds her makeup-free look liberating, as it allows her to present an authentic version of herself without the pressures of heavy glam.

© GC Images her entire outfit oozed romance

"The 90s icon believes that by ditching makeup, she not only celebrates the ageing process gracefully but also sets a powerful example of self-acceptance and confidence for women of all ages."

The romantic energy that’s seemingly inspired her recent looks may stem from her rumoured relationship with The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson. According to People, the pair struck up a bond on set, with a source revealing, “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

Set to hit cinemas on Friday, August 1st, The Naked Gun sees Liam take on the role of the son of the legendary Detective Frank Drebin, made iconic by Leslie Nielsen in the original 1988 film.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Pamela and Liam have reportedly began dating

If Pamela's wardrobe is anything to go by, her 2025 loved-up era is shaping up to be her most stylish yet.