Which models didn’t return to the Victoria’s Secret runway?

Flashy, unapologetic, and dripping with rhinestones, the Victoria’s Secret show is a glittering parade of barely-there lace, sculpted physiques and the top model status. The spectacle is equal parts dream and excess, acting as a stage for fashion-fuelled fantasy to come to life. In short, no granny pants to be seen here.
Following a six-year-long hiatus, the highly-anticipated bash returned to the style sphere with a bang, welcoming swathes of celebrities and influencers alike through its jewel-encrusted doors on Tuesday night.
However, a generous handful of iconic VS models did not return to the runway, leaving the house’s loyal followers perplexed.
Former 'Angels' such as Cara Delevingne,Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Karlie Kloss and Stella Maxwell were noticeably absent from the star-spangled ‘do, with many onlookers asking, why?
While we may not have the answers, we do know which beloved models didn’t take to the catwalk this year. Read on to find out which famous faces skipped the VS casting this year.
Former 'Angels' who didn't walk in the Victoria’s Secret Show 2024:
1/16
Gisele
Arguably the most iconic Victoria's Secret model of all time, Gisele did not reprise her role as runway veteran for the show this year.
2/16
Cara Delevingne
It-Brit Cara Delevingne was also absent from the show, despite recently walking for L'Oréal Paris' show during fashion month.
3/16
Elsa Hosk
Swedish beauty Elsa Hosk, who has walked the brand's bedazzled runway several times, was not among the lineup for this year's offering.
4/16
Romee Strijd
Victoria's Secret veteran Romee Strijd announced that she would not be returning the the catwalk via social media, much to the disappointed for followers.
5/16
Karlie Kloss
Perhaps she's too busy helming her media empire, but Karlie Kloss was another well-known figure not to grace the stage this time round.
6/16
Winnie Harlow
While America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks hit the runway for 2024, former winner Winnie Harlow did not.
7/16
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner, who last appeared in the Victoria's Secret show in 2018, decided against picking up her crystal-dotted wings this year.
8/16
Lily Aldridge
Widely-celebrated model Lily Aldridge was not included in the brand's coveted lineup, despite walking for the show several times.
9/16
Stella Maxwell
Former 'Angel' Stella Maxwell stepped away from the lederhosen this year, swapping the runway for a getaway in the Canary Islands.
10/16
Miranda Kerr
Australian vision Miranda Kerr has parked her modelling career, focusing instead on her new brand Kora Organics and welcoming her fourth child earlier this year.
11/16
Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt, whose name has become synonymous with the lingerie empire, traded in fashion show for front row, channelling her efforts into her charity Enuval instead.
12/16
Devon Windsor
Like many of her peers, Devon Windsor took some time out to focus on her family and her eponymous clothing brand. She told her Instagram followers that she would not be taking part in the show this year.
13/16
Dilone
While sadly not present at the show, Dilone is still hard at it, modelling for brands such as Schiaparelli and Willy Chavarria.
14/16
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson traded in catwalks for TED Talks, focusing her attention on social media in recent years.
15/16
Lais Ribeiro
Golden winged wonder Lais Ribeiro has turned her attention to onscreen work, taking on the role as presenter for Brazilian reality show Born To Fashion.
16/16
Nadine Leopold
Despite not walking this year, Nadine Leopold remains active in the modelling world, having also set up her own podcast 'I Choose Me.'
