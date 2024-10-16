Which models didn’t return to the Victoria’s Secret runway?

Flashy, unapologetic, and dripping with rhinestones, the Victoria’s Secret show is a glittering parade of barely-there lace, sculpted physiques and the top model status. The spectacle is equal parts dream and excess, acting as a stage for fashion-fuelled fantasy to come to life. In short, no granny pants to be seen here.

Following a six-year-long hiatus, the highly-anticipated bash returned to the style sphere with a bang, welcoming swathes of celebrities and influencers alike through its jewel-encrusted doors on Tuesday night.

Guests watched on as models such as Kate and Lila Moss, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks graced the runway. Victoria’s Secret veterans Barbara Palvin, Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio walked alongside new brand muses, such as Paloma Elsesser and Anok Yai.

© Getty Bella Hadid walked the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

However, a generous handful of iconic VS models did not return to the runway, leaving the house’s loyal followers perplexed.

Former 'Angels' such as Cara Delevingne, Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Karlie Kloss and Stella Maxwell were noticeably absent from the star-spangled ‘do, with many onlookers asking, why?

While we may not have the answers, we do know which beloved models didn’t take to the catwalk this year. Read on to find out which famous faces skipped the VS casting this year.

Former 'Angels' who didn't walk in the Victoria’s Secret Show 2024:

1/ 16 © Peter Kramer Gisele Arguably the most iconic Victoria's Secret model of all time, Gisele did not reprise her role as runway veteran for the show this year.

2/ 16 © Jamie McCarthy Cara Delevingne It-Brit Cara Delevingne was also absent from the show, despite recently walking for L'Oréal Paris' show during fashion month.

3/ 16 © Karwai Tang Elsa Hosk Swedish beauty Elsa Hosk, who has walked the brand's bedazzled runway several times, was not among the lineup for this year's offering.

4/ 16 © Frazer Harrison Romee Strijd Victoria's Secret veteran Romee Strijd announced that she would not be returning the the catwalk via social media, much to the disappointed for followers.

5/ 16 © Kevin Mazur Karlie Kloss Perhaps she's too busy helming her media empire, but Karlie Kloss was another well-known figure not to grace the stage this time round.

6/ 16 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Winnie Harlow While America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks hit the runway for 2024, former winner Winnie Harlow did not.

7/ 16 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner, who last appeared in the Victoria's Secret show in 2018, decided against picking up her crystal-dotted wings this year.

8/ 16 © Michael Stewart Lily Aldridge Widely-celebrated model Lily Aldridge was not included in the brand's coveted lineup, despite walking for the show several times.



9/ 16 © Presley Ann Stella Maxwell Former 'Angel' Stella Maxwell stepped away from the lederhosen this year, swapping the runway for a getaway in the Canary Islands.

10/ 16 © Alexander Tamargo Miranda Kerr Australian vision Miranda Kerr has parked her modelling career, focusing instead on her new brand Kora Organics and welcoming her fourth child earlier this year.

11/ 16 © Frazer Harrison Martha Hunt Martha Hunt, whose name has become synonymous with the lingerie empire, traded in fashion show for front row, channelling her efforts into her charity Enuval instead.

12/ 16 © Frazer Harrison Devon Windsor Like many of her peers, Devon Windsor took some time out to focus on her family and her eponymous clothing brand. She told her Instagram followers that she would not be taking part in the show this year.

13/ 16 © Pascal Le Segretain Dilone While sadly not present at the show, Dilone is still hard at it, modelling for brands such as Schiaparelli and Willy Chavarria.

14/ 16 © Pascal Le Segretain Leomie Anderson Leomie Anderson traded in catwalks for TED Talks, focusing her attention on social media in recent years.

15/ 16 © Frazer Harrison Lais Ribeiro Golden winged wonder Lais Ribeiro has turned her attention to onscreen work, taking on the role as presenter for Brazilian reality show Born To Fashion.

