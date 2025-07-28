Elsa Hosk oozes bridal vibes in the chicest capri pants look of 2025

The capri pants trend is like Marmite - you either love it or you hate it.

For some, the return of the Y2K pants conjures up cringe-worthy memories of awkward hemlines and impractical proportions, while for others, it’s a nostalgic nod to early-2000s cool - all low-slung waists and off-duty model energy.

Regardless of which end of the capri scale one sits on, they're back with a bang and nothing can stop the movement right now, as proven by It-girl style icon Elsa Hosk.

© @elsahosk She oozed bridal cool-girl vibes

She took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day with her 8.6m followers. She opted for a pair of white capris paired with a satin bridal-approved negligee top featuring a lace trim, putting the chicest spin on the capri look we've ever seen.

Finishing off her utterly It-girl-infused look, she styled her wedding morning-approved look with a pair of black ballet flats and the coolest, matching cropped-length bomber jacket. Maison Alaïa's Tube Vienne Pattern Shoulder Bag rounded off her excellently girly outfit.

© @elsahosk Elsa wore the chicest capri pants look of the season

Speaking on the return of the capris, H! Fashion's Maria Sarabi explained: "There has been whispers of the garment's comeback on the high fashion scene ever since they emerged down the runway styled with a sheer blouse at Chanel's autumn couture show in 2021. Flash forward a year to Coperni's autumn 2022 collection, models donned capris with sculptural bodysuits and oversized blazers. Denim and polka dot iterations filled Jacquemus' spring/summer 2023 runway while The Row layered them over semi-opaque tights with heeled sandals."

"The trend peaked during the spring/summer 2025 shows, with Louis Vuitton reinterpreting capris in colourful stripes and tweed designs. Meanwhile, during Chanel's 2026 resort presentation, they were crafted with a looser silhouette."

"Capris have now transcended the runway and made their way into It-girl wardrobes – think Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Zoë Kravitz."