Millie Bobby Brown pairs her crop top with 2025's must-have accessory
Millie Bobby Brown poses on a crate alongside fresh fruit and vegetables wearing a t-shirt and floral pants© Florence by Mills Fashion

The It-Brit and Stranger Things star proved her style game is unrivalled

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown is the definition of a style chameleon.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star can truly pull off every aesthetic imaginable – from Britney Spears-coded 90s looks to the cutest off-duty cosy outfits we’ve ever seen. Whether she’s attending a red carpet in couture or snapping a mirror selfie in a bathroom, she truly can do it all.

In her latest Instagram post, the multihyphenate Gen Z icon embodied her signature aesthetic: effortlessly cool, with just the right amount of retro chic.

Millie wore the cutest textured crop top© @milliebobbybrown
She wore the coolest textured orange halterneck crop top that epitomised summer glamour. The vibrant hue was perfect for sun-soaked days, and the matching shorts gave it a co-ord feel that screamed vacation-ready.

She accessorised with large, Jennifer Lopez-approved hoop earrings and a chunky floral bangle on her wrist, adding just the right amount of retro charm. The pièce de résistance, however, was the statement printed neckerchief she tied neatly around her neck – a styling detail that instantly elevated the look and gave it a playful, fashion-forward twist.

Just one quick scroll on Instagram will show an It-girl pairing a silk neck scarf with practically any outfit - from jeans and a white tee to a waistcoat and tailored trousers. Millie’s take on the trend proved that even the simplest silhouette can be made stylish with the right accessory.

She elevated her summer fit with a cool-girl neckerchief© @milliebobbybrown
"Whether you're wanting to style it as a neckerchief, or twisted around like Rita Ora, a bold-coloured bandana worn as a neck piece will instantly elevate your summer style game," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott

She wore her hair in tousled, shoulder-length waves - a natural, undone style that perfectly complemented her heatwave-ready outfit.

Millie continues to prove that she’s not only a Hollywood powerhouse but a bona fide fashion muse for Gen Z.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy.

Read More