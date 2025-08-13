Meghan Markle’s scalloped swimsuit is the must-have trend for summer 2025

Ever since Princess Diana was photographed sitting alone in a turquoise swimsuit on a platform of the Jonikal yacht off Portofino, swimwear has served as the unlikely hero of royal attire.

Known for sporting traditional garments from Emilia Wickstead dresses to Carolina Herrera suits, the royal sphere tends to steer away from public appearances in beach-ready attire.

That was until 2023, when the Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse inside her designer holiday wardrobe during episode six of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex wore a scalloped black swimsuit

During a fleeting beachside clip, the mother-of-two was captured wearing a black scalloped swimsuit designed by Marysia. Duchess Meghan filmed her husband Prince Harry frolicking along a deserted beach dressed in a white shirt and swimming trunks as he held rolled-up towels for them to use post-swim, before she came into the shot as she leaned down to pick up her phone.

Coined the Palm Springs Reversible Scalloped Recycled Seersucker Swimsuit, the swimwear staple retailed at $398 and was crafted by Polish-born and New York-based designer Maria Dobrzanska Reeves. The California native completed her off-duty attire by shielding her face from the West Coast sunshine with a pair of black sunglasses and a woven straw hat.

© @simoneashley Stars including Simone Ashley are fans of scalloped detailing

Scalloped swimsuits, pioneered by the aforementioned label, are climbing the sartorial ranks for summer 2025. Playful yet modest for those seeking an extra touch of coverage for poolside frolicking, the design reinvigorates the classic streamlined silhouette of a one piece with curved flair.

Brands including M&S, H&M and Boden have all championed the design in recent swimwear collections, offering up affordable picks for those wanting to elevate their out-of-office arsenal with ease.

The aesthetic has also garnered considerable celebrity endorsement, with stars spanning Simone Ashley, Tessa Thompson and Tracee Ellis Ross sporting scalloped designs for all to coo over.

In short? Scalloped swimwear is on the rise - and Meghan is leading the charge.