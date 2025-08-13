Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle’s scalloped swimsuit is the must-have trend for summer 2025
Subscribe
Meghan Markle’s scalloped swimsuit is the must-have trend for summer 2025

Meghan Markle’s scalloped swimsuit is the must-have trend for summer 2025

The Duchess of Sussex tapped into poolside aesthetics with her detailed one piece

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Delia Zapata Art Center in Bogota, Colombia on August 15, 2024© Anadolu via Getty Images
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion features writer
19 minutes ago
Share this:

Ever since Princess Diana was photographed sitting alone in a turquoise swimsuit on a platform of the Jonikal yacht off Portofino, swimwear has served as the unlikely hero of royal attire.

Known for sporting traditional garments from Emilia Wickstead dresses to Carolina Herrera suits, the royal sphere tends to steer away from public appearances in beach-ready attire.

That was until 2023, when the Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse inside her designer holiday wardrobe during episode six of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

meghan hat© Netflix
The Duchess of Sussex wore a scalloped black swimsuit

During a fleeting beachside clip, the mother-of-two was captured wearing a black scalloped swimsuit designed by Marysia. Duchess Meghan filmed her husband Prince Harry frolicking along a deserted beach dressed in a white shirt and swimming trunks as he held rolled-up towels for them to use post-swim, before she came into the shot as she leaned down to pick up her phone.

Coined the Palm Springs Reversible Scalloped Recycled Seersucker Swimsuit, the swimwear staple retailed at $398 and was crafted by Polish-born and New York-based designer Maria Dobrzanska Reeves. The California native completed her off-duty attire by shielding her face from the West Coast sunshine with a pair of black sunglasses and a woven straw hat.

simone ashley in white shorts and bralette selfie© @simoneashley
Stars including Simone Ashley are fans of scalloped detailing

Scalloped swimsuits, pioneered by the aforementioned label, are climbing the sartorial ranks for summer 2025. Playful yet modest for those seeking an extra touch of coverage for poolside frolicking, the design reinvigorates the classic streamlined silhouette of a one piece with curved flair. 

Brands including M&S, H&M and Boden have all championed the design in recent swimwear collections, offering up affordable picks for those wanting to elevate their out-of-office arsenal with ease. 

The aesthetic has also garnered considerable celebrity endorsement, with stars spanning Simone Ashley, Tessa Thompson and Tracee Ellis Ross sporting scalloped designs for all to coo over. 

In short? Scalloped swimwear is on the rise - and Meghan is leading the charge.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More