Popcorn, Crinkle and Textured swimsuits: The 7 best to shop before summer ends

What do you get when you cross Julia Roberts’ 1990s hit movie Pretty Woman, with popcorn?
The perfect girls night in combo? maybe. But it's also the formula that spearheaded 2023’s most popular swimwear trend: the popcorn swimsuit.
What is a popcorn swimsuit?
Every fashionista, from A-listers to influencers, has added a crinkled fabric (often called 'popcorn' material), textured one-piece or bikini to their holiday wardrobe this summer, and the undoubted pioneers of this trend is current cool-girl label Hunza G. The brand first became popular in the 90s (originally named 'Hunza'), when its signature crinkle effect pieces became instantly recognisable, after the iconic white and blue cut-out dress that Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman. But it rose to Instagram It-girl fame when Georgiana Huddart became creative director in 2015, added the 'G' and successfully rebranded the label into a 21st century influencer favourite.
MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley X Hunza G: 5 pieces we need from the stunning collaboration
READ: Best holiday dresses to give your summer wardrobe a stylish boost
Like many retro trends in 2023, the old school style has returned with a bang, and plenty of brands have released their own variations for you to shop right now.
How we chose:
We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try on every piece ourselves, we use our sartorial expertise when we can't
Appearance - Popcorn swimsuits have a distinctive look, and all of the pieces chosen have the uneven, crinkled texture that encapsulates the aesthetic of the trend. Also, I've chosen a variety of colours, necklines and silhouettes.
Price - The amount spent on swimwear is total personal preference, therefore I have included the best affordable pieces starting from £25.99, all the way to designer pieces costing a maximum of £166.00, to suit a variety of budgets.
Functionality - Everybody has different body types and silhouettes, and each look for various features in swimwear. Be it thick straps, cup padding or tummy control. So I've chosen pieces with features that will appeal to a range of preferences.
7 best popcorn swimsuits to shop now:
Cindy popcorn stretch swimsuit - Leslie Amon
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.