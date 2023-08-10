Popcorn, Crinkle and Textured swimsuits: The 7 best to shop before summer ends

What do you get when you cross Julia Roberts’ 1990s hit movie Pretty Woman, with popcorn?

The perfect girls night in combo? maybe. But it's also the formula that spearheaded 2023’s most popular swimwear trend: the popcorn swimsuit.

What is a popcorn swimsuit?

Every fashionista, from A-listers to influencers, has added a crinkled fabric (often called 'popcorn' material), textured one-piece or bikini to their holiday wardrobe this summer, and the undoubted pioneers of this trend is current cool-girl label Hunza G. The brand first became popular in the 90s (originally named 'Hunza'), when its signature crinkle effect pieces became instantly recognisable, after the iconic white and blue cut-out dress that Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman. But it rose to Instagram It-girl fame when Georgiana Huddart became creative director in 2015, added the 'G' and successfully rebranded the label into a 21st century influencer favourite.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley released her own popcorn suit capsule collection with Hunza G this summer

Like many retro trends in 2023, the old school style has returned with a bang, and plenty of brands have released their own variations for you to shop right now.

How we chose:

We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try on every piece ourselves, we use our sartorial expertise when we can't

Appearance - Popcorn swimsuits have a distinctive look, and all of the pieces chosen have the uneven, crinkled texture that encapsulates the aesthetic of the trend. Also, I've chosen a variety of colours, necklines and silhouettes.

Price - The amount spent on swimwear is total personal preference, therefore I have included the best affordable pieces starting from £25.99, all the way to designer pieces costing a maximum of £166.00, to suit a variety of budgets.

Functionality - Everybody has different body types and silhouettes, and each look for various features in swimwear. Be it thick straps, cup padding or tummy control. So I've chosen pieces with features that will appeal to a range of preferences.

7 best popcorn swimsuits to shop now:

Cindy popcorn stretch swimsuit - Leslie Amon

Why we love it: This luxury swimwear brand has just taken the crinkle effect to a whole new level. This bubblegum-hued one-piece boasts a popcorn finish inspred by coral. This is guaranteed to make you stand out from the crowd. It only comes as 'one size' which is recommended for those between sizes extra small to medium. £164.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Cali Ribbed Texture Ring Underwired Tummy Control Swimsuit - Pour Moi

Why we love it: the orange-brown ring detailing on both straps of this swimsuit add interest. Also, Pour Moi puts emphasis on inclusive sizing, and this underwired piece ranges from cup sizes 32C to 38G. £55.00 AT POUR MOI

Square-Neck Ribbed Swimsuit - Cos

Why we love it: This bright orange swimsuit is giving all the holiday vibes we need right now. We love the contemporary square neckline and the low, scooped back. It also has a high-cut leg, for the illusion of elongated legs. £49.00 AT COS

Rose Inc Yasmeen one-shoulder seersucker swimsuit - Hunza G

Why We Love It: If chic is on the top of your agenda, this one-piece from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's capsule collection is the ultimate choice. The neutral colourway oozes sophistication, and the one strap with a tonal ring is seriously elegant. £160.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Scoop Back One Piece Cheeky - Cotton On

Why we love it: This Barbiecore-approved piece is fully lined and has removable foam cups. It also incredibly affordable. £25.99 AT COTTON ON

Cut Out Cheeky One Piece in Neon Blue - Seersucker Swim

Why we love it: cut-outs are huge in 2023, so why not take it ot your swimwear too? Alongside being on-trend, it's made with grip tape along the bust that to add support. £38.00 AT OH POLLY

Beach Riot Peyton Bikini Top - Free People

Why we love it: This bikini is so effortlessly elegant as the crinkle effect is much more subtle than the rest. Also, red is a major trend as we head into autumn. TOP - £88.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

