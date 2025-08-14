Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Margaret Qualley showcases the timeless power of the LBD in rare public outing
Subscribe
Margaret Qualley showcases the timeless power of the LBD in rare public outing

Margaret Qualley showcases the timeless power of the LBD in rare public outing

The daughter of Andie Macdowell paid homage to the most iconic dress code in fashion history

Margaret Qualley at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center in red dress© Variety via Getty Images
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Since she tripped onto our screens as Manson Family member Pussycat in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Margaret Qualley has cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after fashion muses.

The actress stepped out in New York on Wednesday, making a rare public appearance while promoting the latest onscreen endeavour Honey, Don’t! She attended the film’s Manhattan screening at Metrograph on the Lower East Side, sporting a look that remains one of fashion’s most iconic dress codes. 

The 30-year-old slipped into a classic LBD, complete with a mini silhouette, a scooped neckline, fine spaghetti straps and a midnight black hue. The streamlined piece was paired with some slingback heels complete with a barely-there frontal strap, proving the power of less is more.

Margaret Qualley attends the Honey, Don't! New York Screening at Metrograph on the Lower East Side© GC Images
Margaret Qualley attended the Honey, Don't! New York Screening at Metrograph on the Lower East Side

The daughter of Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell wore her raven hair slicked back into a tightly-coiffed ballerina bun - a subtle nod to her dancing roots. She was joined on the red carpet by co-star Aubrey Plaza, flashing a glimpse of her beautiful diamond engagement ring during the photocall.

The actress, who is married to musician and producer Jack Antonoff, effortlessly showcased the timeless elegance of the LBD. 

The design became an enduring fashion staple thanks to Coco Chanel, who in the 1920s popularised its simplicity and versatility. Over the decades, designers like Givenchy, Dior, and Valentino have reinvented it on the runway. Celebrities from Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Rihanna and Margot Robbie have cemented its iconic status, making the LBD synonymous with playful femininity and timeless glamour.

margaret qualley wears a timeless LBD on the red carpet© Getty Images
The actress made a case for the timeless LBD on the red carpet

It certainly seems to be the summer of Margaret Qualley - with the actress’ latest film set to hit cinema screens in late August. Honey Don't! is a neo-noir dark comedy directed by Ethan Coen, co-written with Tricia Cooke. 

The film stars Ms Qualley as Honey O'Donahue, a private investigator in Bakersfield, California, who delves into a series of strange deaths linked to a mysterious church led by Reverend Drew Devlin, portrayed by Chris Evans. Aubrey Plaza plays MG Falcone, a police officer who becomes involved in the investigation. 

The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and is scheduled for theatrical release in the US on August 22.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More