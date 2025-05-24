Aubrey Plaza puts on brave face in stunning first red carpet appearance since husband Jeff Baena's death

Aubrey Plaza made her first red carpet appearance on Friday following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, in January.

The 40-year-old actress put on a brave face as she joined her co-stars at the premiere of her new movie, Honey Don't! at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aubrey was photographed looking somber on several occasions as she mingled on the carpet before schooling her face and smiling for the cameras alongside her co-stars, including Margaret Qualley.

She looked stunning wearing a sleeveless, floor-length, semi-sheer beaded gown with a white bodysuit underneath.

© Getty Images Aubrey looked beautiful in her beaded gown

Jeff Baena's death

Cannes marked Aubrey's first time on a red carpet since her filmmaker husband was found dead by suicide at the age of 47 on January 3.

In a statement released to the media, Aubrey and Baena’s family expressed their grief and thanked those who have reached out in support.

© WireImage Aubrey made her first red carpet appearance at Cannes

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," they said. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's report, Aubrey and Jeff had separated in September 2024, four months before his death.

The director seemed to have been suffering from poor mental health in the following months, as the report detailed that he made "concerning remarks" to Aubrey that "prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband" in October.

© Corbis via Getty Images Margaret Qualley stayed close to Aubrey on the carpet

According to the document, Jeff had been "experiencing recent marital difficulties" with his actress wife.

He texted The Office star on the day of his death, at 10:36 am ET, before dying by suicide hours later. His body was discovered by a dog walker.

Aubrey and Jeff, a talented writer and director, had been together since 2011 before marrying in 2021.

© Getty Images Aubrey smiled for photos alongside her co-stars

While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021, Aubrey discussed the couple's decision to marry. She said: "We got a little bored one night.

"We got married and I'll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That's real, look it up."

She added: "I created a very quick love altar in our yard. Facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire. Things of that nature. Then the man from Alhambra showed up. I can't remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But, I'm pretty sure it was legal."

© Mark Davis Jeff Baene died by suicide on January 3, 2025

His impressive film credits included I Heart Huckabees (2004), Life After Beth (2014), Horse Girl (2020), and Spin Me Round (2022), the latter being his final film.

Just a few days after his death, loved ones gathered in Miami to say their final goodbyes at an intimate funeral.

An obituary published in the Miami Herald described Jeff as "a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many." The tribute captured his rare ability to bring people together, both on and off set, celebrating his warmth, kindness, and creativity.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Aubrey and Jeff were separated at the time of his death

The piece also included a touching reference to The Little Prince, one of Jeff's favorite childhood books. "Ironically, in it, the Little Prince exclaims, 'I haven't much time. I have friends to find and so many things to learn.' And so it was for Jeff," the obituary read.

The tribute concluded with an emotional farewell: "We shall always love and deeply miss Jeff. His presence, as well as his work, made the world feel better. He had so much more to offer. Alas, all that is gone. Sweet dreams, our Little Prince."