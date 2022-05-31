Margaret Qualley's $100k engagement ring is nothing like mother Andie MacDowell's The actress has been spotted wearing a diamond on her left hand

Margaret Qualley is believed to be engaged to Bleachers singer Jack Antonoff after being spotted wearing a stunning ring on her left hand.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actress, 27, caused a media frenzy when she flashed her diamond in Cannes while promoting her film Stars at Noon – but the $100k ring from 38-year-old Jack is nothing like the ones owned by Margaret's famous mother Andie MacDowell.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, shared his thoughts on the "timeless" rock, which she paired with black Chanel trousers and a shirt, and a ruffled Chanel Haute Couture gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Margaret's beautiful diamond ring looks to be 4 carats and I'd estimate the value is near $100,000 depending on the quality of the stone. The ring is made of either white gold or platinum and carries a timeless look," he said, adding: "With this artistic couple, the ring likely has some unique detailing near the diamond, giving it personal meaning and flair."

The actress was spotted wearing a diamond at the Cannes Film Festival

Andie was married to Margaret's father Paul Qualley for 13 years, but they split in 1999. She went on to marry her second husband Rhett DeCamp Hartzog in 2001, before divorcing three years later. The Four Weddings and a Funeral star also announced her engagement to Kevin Geagan in 2006, but the pair never walked down the aisle.

So what were her engagement rings like? Andie was pictured wearing what appears to be a dazzling circular black gem surrounded by diamonds during her marriage to Paul, which was a much chunkier style than the one her daughter now sports.

Andie's black gem and diamond statement ring

She swapped it for a simple solitaire diamond on a pave band when she got engaged to Rhett, which bears a stronger resemblance to Margaret's ring.

Maid actress Margaret and producer and songwriter Jack reportedly began dating in 2021, but they only went public with their relationship at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March 2022. Two months later and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot her ring after she shared snaps of herself in Cannes on social media.

Margaret inadvertently shared photos of her ring on social media

One commented: "Is that a wedding ring?" while another remarked: "What the [expletive] is on your finger??? Are you and jack engaged???" No doubt fans will be looking forward to catching a better look at the special rock and hearing details of Jack's romantic proposal.

