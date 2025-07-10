11 movie sequels you need to add to your watch list – trust us

There's nothing better than finding out a movie you love is getting a sequel – especially when that follow-up instalment manages to capture the original magic you fell in love with in the first place.

With Hollywood firing out sequels left, right and centre, it's hard to keep up with the sheer amount on the way.

So, we've scoured the cinematic landscape to find the top 11 movie sequels that absolutely need to be on your watch list.

Read on to discover which of your favourite films is getting a part two…

1/ 11 © Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo The Devil Wears Prada 2 It's been nearly 20 years since we saw Queen Meryl Streep steal the show as Runway editor Miranda Priestley, and fans were sent into a frenzy earlier this year when 20th Century Studios confirmed a sequel had officially entered production. Confirmed stars include the iconic Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, along with Kenneth Branagh, who has been cast as Miranda Priestly's husband. Viewers can expect to see Miranda grappling with the decline of the magazine industry, while also dealing with Emily (Emily Blunt), who is now a "corporate girlie" in an advertising company. With a confirmed release date of May 2026, the wait for more of Miranda's iconic quips is almost over… "That's all."

2/ 11 © Shutterstock Princess Diaries 3 Good news, Genovia fans! There's currently a Princess Diaries 3 in the works at Disney. This beloved rom-com series, led by Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, is reportedly getting a direct continuation, and while Anne isn't officially attached yet, she's frequently expressed her willingness to reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis. Screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji is working on the script, so mark your diaries to welcome the new Queen of Genovia very soon!

3/ 11 Dune: Part 3 The infamous 'unfilmable' Dune saga continues, as production has officially begun in Budapest. The new instalment of the epic franchise, based on Frank Herbert's 1969 sequel novel Dune Messiah, will be simply named Dune: Part Three, and promises to pick up where Dune: Part Two left off. The sequel will see Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) rise from prophetic leader to emperor – with Zendaya also set to return.

4/ 11 © Alamy Stock Photo Crazy Rich Asians 2 and 3 Two sequels to the smash-hit 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians are planned, which are both based on the books by Kevin Kwan. Due to scheduling conflicts, the original plan was to shoot the sequels back-to-back in 2020. Now, filming is expected to begin in 2025, with Jon M. Chu returning to direct and Amy Wong taking over scriptwriting duties. More opulent weddings, amazing set locations and family dramas are on the horizon.

5/ 11 © Alamy Stock Photo Now You See Me 3 The Four Horsemen return to screens once more in the third instalment of this mind-bending series.

This time, Daniel Atlas recruits three talented young illusionists after a falling out with his original Horsemen comrades. Their mission? To pull off a high-stakes heist, stealing the world's most valuable "heart diamond" from a powerful and corrupt crime family. Returning once more are Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas, Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes and Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley. The sequel, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, is due to hit cinemas on 14 November.

6/ 11 Dirty Dancing 2 Nobody puts Baby in a corner, and it seems nobody can keep her off the big screen either! Returning to Kellerman's resort after 35 years, Dirty Dancing is getting a sequel, with original star Jennifer Grey set to return as Frances 'Baby' Houseman. A teaser shown at CinemaCon hinted at Baby's return, and while there's no confirmed release date yet, this long-awaited continuation promises to bring back all the nostalgia and, of course, lots of incredible dancing.

7/ 11 © Alamy Stock Photo The Incredibles 3 The Parr family – aka the 'supers' – are gearing up for another adventure! Originally announced in August 2024, The Incredibles 3 is moving forward with Elemental director Peter Sohn, while Brad Bird is set to screenwrite. The sequel is due to follow the superhero adventures of Bob, Helen, Violet, Dash and JackJack.

8/ 11 © Alamy Stock Photo Kingsman 3 Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is preparing to conclude the spy trilogy with Kingsman 3. Taron Egerton is confirmed to return as Eggsy for what's rumored to be titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood. While there's no official release date yet, due to filming plans being delayed by Hollywood strikes, fans can still expect to see the stylish spy action return to screens in the near future.

9/ 11 © John Wilson/Netflix Knives Out 3 Following the release of the first two films, Rian Johnson's acclaimed mystery series is back with its third instalment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Filming has officially wrapped, and this new chapter promises a more sinister tone for Benoit Blanc's (Daniel Craig) next case. If the cast is anything to go by, we're in for a real treat. The star-studded ensemble includes Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and Andrew Scott. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit Netflix on 12 December.

10/ 11 Legally Blonde 3 Bend and snap yourselves to attention: Elle Woods is making her grand return! Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her iconic role for Legally Blonde 3, marking her first time as the character in over 15 years. While the film has faced delays since its initial 2020 announcement, there's renewed anticipation for a 2025 or 2026 release – and for Elle, making her iconic return, "What, like it's hard?!"