Meghan Markle styles the colour of the summer with an autumn-ready twist

Earlier in August, the Duchess of Sussex and Netflix released a brand new trailer for the second series of her series, With Love, Meghan.

Whilst the series is intended to offer an insider glimpse into her lifestyle, her friends and her hobbies, it also gives fashion fanatics a chance to get up close and personal with her super luxury, minimalistic wardrobe.

As with her outfit choices in the first season, Meghan Markle's sartorial agenda is the definition of laid-back luxe, and we're obsessed. But there was one particular outfit we saw in the trailer for S2 that takes powder pink and gives it a spin for autumn 2025.

Among the plethora of preppy pinstripes, versatile summer dresses and layers of basics, Prince Harry's wife schooled us in styling up soft pink as the seasons turn. She opted for Anine Bing's 'Carrie' trousers in the shade Lavender (though we'd strongly argue against the shade of this particular pair being called 'lavender') - a silky pleated design that perfects relaxed tailoring.

© Netflix Meghan styled a pair of pinkish trousers with a plum Khait jumper

Instead of pairing it with summer whites or matching pink pieces, she opted for 'quiet luxury' brand Khaite's Wolfe Sweater in the shade 'plum'. The deep-hued V-neck cashmere jumper, which retails at £1,450, is the perfect accompaniment to carry light pink tones seamlessly into the colder months. Rather than leaning on classic black, the rich purple added an unexpected touch of luxe, showcasing how clever colour play can elevate simple styling into something seriously sophisticated.

Whimsical soft pink hues have been a dominant shade over the spring-summer season, from Dua Lipa in Courrèges' latest Off Season 2026 Resort collection to Romeo Beckham's rare hoodie and Nicola Coughlan's powder pink suit, and Meghan's way of styling the colour gives us an ultra-chic, fashion-forward way of transitioning the look into the upcoming autumn season.

Looking for some autumn style inspo ahead of the season? Look no further than Meghan's magnificent minimalistic wardrobe.