Sienna Miller just gave her favourite footwear a comfortable makeover for 2025
The Anatomy of a Scandal actress swapped her signature platforms for the coolest slider clogs to stroll through London

Sienna Miller attends the Frame Dinner at Chateau Voltaire as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayFashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Fashion insiders have made it clear in recent years: comfort is no longer a casualty in the pursuit of style. From the dominance of dad trainers to the Copenhagen Fashion Week set pairing flip-flops with everything from tailoring to slip dresses this season, the cool girls are determined not to squish a spare pair of flats in their beloved handbags.

This season, Sienna Miller is taking the trend into her own hands. Embracing the rise of the flat shoe while staying true to her signature aesthetic, she delivered a masterclass in laid-back, city-ready chic.

Sienna Miller is seen on August 07, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci
Sienna Miller was spotted on the streets of London weaing flat slider clogs

The actress and mother of two was spotted strolling through London in the ultimate off-duty ensemble.

She wore a beige utility-style shirt tucked into light-wash, high-waisted straight-leg jeans - a timeless outfit with her classic, effortless appeal. The look was elevated with statement accessories: Gucci’s Giglio Large Tote (hello loud luxury, we've missed you) and a pop of colour with Miu Miu’s red patent leather clogs.

Patent leather clogs - Miu Miu© Miu Miu
Patent leather clogs - Miu Miu

Sienna Miller and clogs go together like a perfectly toasted piece of sourdough and soft salted butter. The bohemian-leaning shoe has been one of the OG Chloé muse’s wardrobe signatures since the early 2000s. Most recently, she gave the silhouette a new lease of life at the opening of The Treasure House Fair in 2024, wearing Chloé’s Jeannette wedge clogs in black leather - a design first unveiled by Chemena Kamali for the brand’s autumn/winter 2024 collection.

Sienna Miller opens The Treasure House Fair at Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Treasure House Fair)© Getty Images for The Treasure Ho
She proved the return of the 70s style in 2024

For 2025, Sienna has given the look an everyday, street-style-ready makeover. Miu Miu's red clogs strike the perfect balance between a casual slider and a statement shoe, offering both comfort and impact. Styled with relaxed tailoring, they added just the right amount of playfulness to her off-duty outfit.

Once again, Sienna proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand - all while staying true to her signature fashion DNA.

