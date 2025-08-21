Anne Hathaway’s cosy £135 shoes will be everywhere this autumn

The world can never get enough of Anne Hathaway's wardrobe, but right now, she's the fashionista on everyone's lips thanks to her reprising her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Amongst the Runway magazine-branded accessories, lashings of pearl jewellery and intricately layered ensembles, it was her footwear that stood out to us in her latest look, and it's going to be a major transitional season trend.

Anne was spotted on set mastering cosy-chic, wearing an electric blue satin midi skirt layered with a grey waffle cardigan.

The pièce de résistance was her 'Arizona Shearling' sandals from Birkenstock, featuring a shearling footbed lining and fluffy lined straps - a cold-weather-ready iteration of the brand's cult-adored summer sliders.

© GC Images Anne Hathaway wore fluffy Birkenstocks on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2

With the rise in comfortable footwear - from preppy ballet flats to dad trainers and of course, chunky sandals, we're expecting Anne's cosy slip-ons to be an It-girl must-have next season.

Whilst they may not have enough coverage to stop toes becoming icicles, they're perfect for the transition from summer to autumn, where a little extra warmth and comfort are required for casual outings.

© GC Images Her cosy £135 shoes will be everywhere this autumn

Chunky dad sandals are currently at the top of Anne's on-set wardrobe agenda (whether it's a comfortable choice between shoots or one of Andrea Sachs' favourite footwear is still to be revealed).

She's also worn a pair of ultra-luxe sandals by Chanel, featuring a crochet knit design and the brand's classic interlocking 'C' logo for an added touch of city chic.

"Behind-the-scenes moments of the film, spanning Meryl Streep’s crystal-encrusted Collina Strada water bottle to Anne Hathaway’s Chanel sandals, have been leaked online - with fans divided over whether the press are offering them sneak peaks or unwanted spoilers," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau

"No matter, we’ve already witnessed the return of the two aforementioned Hollywood heavyweights to the iconic New York set, which has also seen former cast members Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt reunite for the film."