The Devil Wears Prada 2 outfits - How to shop Anne Hathaway's looks on set so far

I'm going to hold my hand up here. I'm obsessed with seeing all the photos from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2. But it's not just me! The fashion world is abuzz with the the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 cult classic.

With Meryl Streep reprising her role as the icy editor Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt is back as Emily Charlton (expect eye rolls-a-plenty) and Anne Hathaway returning as the now-seasoned industry insider Andy Sachs, all of our expectations are sky-high, and it's not just for the storyline, but for the style moments.

And now filming has started, we're getting pap shots and seeing Andy's new sense of style.

Miranda Priestly and Emily Charlton are so far missing in action on set - their call times will be imminent - but we're expecting bold designer looks from the pair of them.

There are two newbies to the cast that I'm excited about seeing their outfits - Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, Charlie's Angel Lucy Liu and Pauline Chalamet (the sister to Timothy Chalamet), so until we see them strut the streets of New York City, let's analyse Andy's look, shall we?

A More Grown-Up Andy

Gone are the days of Andy stumbling through Runway’s halls in shapeless sweaters. Set photos suggest she’s now fully fluent in the language of fashion. Let's delve into the look book of Andy…

© Getty Images Andy's Multicolor Maxi Dress Anne Hathaway was spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 wearing a long multicolor maxi dress from a royal favorite brand - Gabriella Hearst. The Niki Patchwork Embroidered Maxi Dress in Aurora Multi Linen is currently available to shop but not for long, This is quite the masterpiece - and took a team of 40 artisans comprising of 30 embroiderers and 10 painters worked together to achieve the panels on the dress. The tank dress made of hand-manipulated linen yarns, where colors are hand-painted on each strand to create a patchwork of rectangles separated by hand-embroidered ladders and frays. Wow! If you're looking to shop the look for less, how about the Josie dress from Rujuta Sheth?

© Getty Images Andy's Bucket Hat Bucket hats are staying in vogue by the looks of it, so if you've yet to buy one, now's your time. If you want a similar one to Andy, I love this frayed style from My Noogin.

© Getty Images Andy's Pinstripe Work Look Now this feels like a girl boss look for Andy Sachs. This pinstripe suit looks like she has her life together. In this shot she's wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suit - very fashionable indeed. If you're looking to copy the look for less, I rate the Favorite Daughter two-piece.

© Getty Images Andy's Denim Skirt, White Tank & Those Chanel Dad Sandals Well, I never! Andy is single-handedly making the Chanel Dad Sandals cool again. Well, it's unknown whether this is Anne heading to work or Andy heading to, um, work. But regardless, it's a look worth copying. Her chunky sandals have been teamed with a Toteme ribbed tank and a cool-girl denim maxi skirt. I've tracked down a great lookalike from Free People.

Gird your loins for Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu and more...

