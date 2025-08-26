Cindy Crawford’s slinky wedding guest dress is a lesson in after-hours glam

Summer is the prime time for weddings - with anyone typically between the ages of 25 and 35 zipping off for loved ones' nuptials every weekend of the season. Also included in the mix is supermodel Cindy Crawford, who enjoyed a summer wedding road trip alongside her husband Rande Gerber this past weekend.

On Monday, the supermodel shared a glimpse inside her friends’ nuptials, including a sneak peek at her chosen attire for the special occasion. The 59-year-old slipped into a navy silk dress featuring fine spaghetti straps, a jacquard finish, a subtle leaf print, a V-neckline and a midi length.

Cindy peppered her aesthetic with touches of gold, including a chunky hammered metal cuff and chandelier earrings that infused her look with a dazzling dose of high octane bohemia. She wore her brunette hair down loose and opted for a natural makeup blend that accentuated her iconic facial features.

© @cindycrawford The 90s icon opted for a sleek navy number

Husband Rande perfectly complemented his wife’s occasionwear attire, donning a navy blue shirt and trousers, layered under a classic black Harrington jacket. The couple locked arms for the photograph, which Cindy subsequently shared online with her loyal social media following.

Also included in the star’s array of images from the wholesome weekend away was a shot of daughter Kaia, who slipped into a modest yet elegant black midi dress for the bash. The number showcased three-quarter length sleeves, a knee-skimming silhouette and a deep V-neckline. The 23-year-old teamed the garment with some taupe ballet pumps, making for a sweet wedding guest look.

© @cindycrawford Model Kaia Gerber was also in attendance at the wedding

The mother-daughter duo are undoubtedly close, with Valentino muse Kaia frequently paying tribute to her famous mum via her wardrobe. Earlier this summer, the young runway veteran was pictured in a classic navy blue cardigan paired with a grey baby tee and some mini denim shorts featuring a distressed finish and a light-wash hue.

Denim shorts became synonymous with Cindy's Nineties style. Back in 1992, the supermodel featured in a now-famous Pepsi commercial, sporting some denim daisy dukes and a white tank top. A then 29-year-old Cindy was subsequently catapulted into the limelight, where she enjoyed a successful career for decades to come.