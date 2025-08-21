Kaia Gerber has a Sharon Tate moment in sheer babydoll dress

Fellow vintage obsessives, I'm afraid I have some bad news for you.

Despite our darnedest efforts to gate-keep adorable babydoll silhouettes, the ethereal design is officially hotting up to become one of autumn’s most desirable trends.

In part, thanks to none other than Kaia Gerber. Earlier this week, the actress shared an image of herself on the set of Season Two of Palm Royale, sporting a sweet, aqua blue rendition of the classic nightwear piece.

Featuring pale pink satin bows and gently puffed sleeves frosted with dainty ruffles that lined the neck, the whimsical garment perfectly embodied the late Sixties style of the beloved Apple TV show - an aesthetic championed by stars including Sharon Tate, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren and Catherine Deneuve.

Kaia's feminine babydoll was complemented by a matching headband, also topped with a bow detail, which held her Priscilla Presley-inspired bombshell locks perfectly in place.

A thoroughly 1960s makeup palette completed the onscreen aesthetic, with a dramatic lick of eyeliner and a dusting of doll-like blush which accentuated the model's impeccable facial features.

© Getty Images Sixties star Sharon Tate became synonymous with babydoll silhouettes

The babydoll buzz has been simmering for quite some time. Catalysed by Sabrina Carpenter and her lingerie-saturated on-stage wardrobe, the girlish piece is both nostalgic and kittenish - ideal for nailing the ultimate pop princess image.

According to Pinterest’s 2025 Autumn Report: “1960s-inspired babydoll silhouettes and playful polka dots are trending, with Gen Z giving vintage fashion a fresh spin - in time for Clueless’s 30th anniversary,” with search results for the term ‘60s babydoll’ up by a major 2,514 per cent and ‘60s babydoll aesthetic’ up by an even more impressive 4,428 per cent.

Airy, feminine silhouettes have long captivated the fashion imagination. Brands such as Simone Rocha, Susan Fang, Yuhan Wang and Molly Goddard have championed fanciful, romantic design on the runway - creating sell-out collections that allude to the timeless allure of effervescent dress codes.