Jennifer Aniston’s best red carpet looks of all time

Since her breakout in the 90s, Jennifer Aniston has reigned as the undisputed queen of the red carpet. Over the past three decades, the Friends alum has delivered the ultimate sartorial marathon showcasing her timeless style. And though her public outings have become less frequent, she continues to command attention with effortlessly sleek ensembles etched with her signature understated glamour.

Jennifer’s approach to fashion is rooted in simplicity – a classic LBD for most events, with the occasional switch to a statement metallic or vibrant hue when the mood strikes. From crystal-studded Versace masterpieces to whisper-light Chanel, custom-crafted Dior, and era-defining vintage Galliano, her red carpet résumé includes it all.

As the actress prepares for the highly anticipated premiere of The Morning Show season four – where she’ll no doubt return in her signature tailored power looks – we’re taking a closer look at the seams, silhouettes, and standout red carpet moments that have defined her enduring style legacy

Jennifer Aniston's best red carpet looksL

© Getty Images 1999 Emmys Not only did the event mark Jennifer’s first red carpet appearance alongside Brad Pitt, but it also cemented its place as a defining chapter in her sartorial archive. The star wore a maroon, beaded Randolph Duke gown that featured a sheer bodice embellished with sequins. Jennifer embraced her beachy waves for a cool-girl twist on Hollywood glamour.



© Getty Images 2000 Warner Bros' Emmys Party When Jennifer steps out in colour, she makes it count. She stunned in a fiery red Prada column gown with a chic bandeau neckline, finished off with a coordinating red lip and a mini shoulder bag straight out of the Y2K playbook.



© Getty Images 2004 Cannes Jennifer supported her then husband Brad Pitt at the Cannes Film Festival in style. The 90s muse wore a figure-hugging Versace gown that sculpted every contour of her body. The white dress featured a beautifully beaded halter neckline adorned with intricate silver detailing that added a dose of ethereal shimmer.



© Getty Images 2013 Academy Awards There’s no occasion quite like the Oscars to make a statement in a dramatic gown – and Jennifer delivered flawlessly in 2013, arriving in a breathtaking custom Dior creation. The red number featured a bandeau neckline, cinched waist, and a full skirt that boasted a mini train for an added touch of glamour.



© Getty Images 2015 Critics' Choice Awards Jennifer’s style agenda isn’t limited to intricately crafted gowns – she’s equally drawn to the sharp sophistication of a sleek pantsuit. The star wore a maroon tailored ensemble from Gucci to the Critics' Choice Awards in 2015. The look perfectly balanced sexiness and sophistication, with a blazer showcasing a deep plunging neckline accented by polished black buttons.



© Getty Images 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards The actress enjoys delving deep into the archives and resurrecting forgotten high-fashion gems. Jennifer did just that when she stepped out in a vintage John Galliano gown. The striking green dress featured a paisley pattern and delicate black lace trim along the hem, blending timeless elegance with a touch of edge.



© Getty Images 2015 Academy Awards Leaning towards a more sultry look, Jennifer graced the Oscars red carpet in a beaded Atelier Versace gown that featured a sweetheart neckline. The dress was semi-sheer from the waist down and embellished with intricate sparkles.



© Getty Images 2017 Vanity Fair Staying true to Atelier Versace, the star dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a black gown with a daring thigh-high slit. Adorned with shimmering sequins – a signature element in Jennifer’s style playbook – the sleeveless dress featured a striking plunging halterneck design.



© Getty Images 2020 Golden Globes Embracing a more mature approach to red carpet glamour, Jennifer stunned in a Dior Haute Couture gown crafted from 25 metres of wool silk crêpe and meticulously fashioned over 200 hours by three of Dior’s master seamstresses. The monochromatic ensemble featured a ruffled bodice, a cinched waist, and a voluminous skirt, beautifully complemented by a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace.

