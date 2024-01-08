The annual Golden Globe Awards celebration is fashion's favourite way to kick off the new year, and 2024’s event was certainly one to remember.

Alongside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet amping up the PDA in matching glitzy outfits, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez having a gossip in their glamorous gowns and Margot Robbie *still* refusing to let go of the Barbiecore phenomenon, the outfits were truly exceptional.

5 fashion trends that dominated the Golden Globes red carpet

Wondrous Whites

© Getty Keri Russell, Gillian Anderson, Natasha Lyonne

Since the beginning of the end of autumn/beginning of winter 2023, A-listers have been championing wearing head-to-toe white looks, from the Princess of Wales to Victoria Beckham. And it appears this trend has transitioned onto the red carpet too with snow-clad gowns blanketing the evening.

From Gillian Anderson in Gabriella Hearst to Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli couture and Keri Russel in Jil Sander, dresses in opulent white and ivory hues dominated in all forms.

3D Florals

© Getty Jennifer Lopez, Molly Sims, Florence Pugh

Romance is on the cards once again for 2024, as proven by brands on the SS24 runways and now, the Golden Globes red carpet.

Florence Pugh opted for dainty flowers on her fiery Valentino gown, Jennifer Lopez looked every bit the Hollywood star in a strapless Nicole + Felicia Couture gown with statement sleeves, and Molly Sims oozed glamour in a gold Georges Chakra FW23 Couture dress with a statement shoulder.

Back to Black

© Getty Jennifer Aniston, Andra Day, Dua Lipa

On the opposite end of the colour wheel, fashionistas went back to basics (in looks that were anything but basic) and oozed sophistication in black gowns. Andra Day stunned in vintage Georges Chakra Couture, Jennifer Aniston channelled 90s Rachel Green in a strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana dress and Dua Lipa gave the classic black a contemporary twist in Schiaparelli.

Lace Panelling

© Getty Kylie Jenner, Elizabeth Olsen, Rosamund Pike

Lace dominated the AW23 runways, and the celebs have given it the most incredible red carpet makeover by opting for dresses with lace panels to give the aesthetic a more demure tone.

Our personal favourites? Kylie Jenner’s vintage Hanae Mori dress, Elizabeth Olsen’s corseted Vivenne Westwood dress and Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike’s FW19 Dior gown complete with a matching lace headpiece.

Radiant Red

© Getty Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, Ado Edebiri

Red was a huge trend in the latter half of 2023 last year, so a strong appearance on the awards season agenda was expected.

Heidi Klum stunned in Sophie Couture, Selena Gomez stole the show in Armani Privé and Best Actress in a TV Comedy winner Ayo Edebiri nailed the column dress silhouette in Prada.