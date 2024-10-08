Amal Clooney’s divisive peep-toe boots are a 2024 must-have

Leave it to Amal Clooney to revive a Noughties trend that parted the sartorial seas like no other.

The human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood veteran George Clooney is no stranger to an intriguing look, doling out red carpet concoctions by the dozen when supporting her husband at awards ceremonies and film festivals alike.

However, a year prior to tying the knot with George, Amal stepped out in London sporting the then-shoe of the moment, proving that she was, and continues to be, a fashion force to be reckoned with.

© Getty Amal rocked the peep-toe pumps in 2013

While leaving a restaurant in London’s Soho district in 2013, she was seen sporting a lipstick red midi dress complete with gentle pleated detailing, a V-neck and a wrap silhouette. She paired the silky number with a knee-skimming, mottled grey coat with a Peter Pan collar and button-down detailing, finishing the look with a pair of peep-toe boots in a metallic silver hue.

In the 2000s, peep-toe boots experienced a resurgence in popularity, thanks to the decade's eclectic fashion trends. Designers like Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen brought the style to the forefront, producing renditions of the toe-flaunting heel in multiple designs.

© Getty London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2020

The boots became a symbol of daring style, with celebrities and fashion icons embracing them as a cutting-edge, statement-making accessory. Typically paired with skinny jeans, mini skirts, or dresses, the shoes slotted neatly into the era's love for bold, eye-catching footwear, which many 2020s fashion lovers abhor today.

However, alongside bag charms and slogan tees, we're witnessing the resurgence of peep-toe boots in 2024. Brands such Paris Texas have conjured up suede renditions, while Miu Miu took it one step further with its ‘Lambskin Thong Knee Boots.’

As to whether Amal will bring back the silhouette in her contemporary wardrobe, well, that’s for her to know and us to find out. Do we wait in hope? Absolutely. Bring on the peep-toes for 2025.