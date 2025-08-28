Anne Hathaway takes a tumble in studded heels and a sheer tartan shirt

We don’t have to explain to the fashion-obsessed that tartan print is in the running for most popular print for AW25, currently neck and neck alongside joyful polka dots. The trending print has made a triumphant comeback into the style sphere in recent weeks, spotted on illustrious It-girls at Copenhagen Fashion Week, as well as Olivia Rodrigo at Wimbledon and Nicola Peltz Beckham on Instagram.

If the aforementioned wasn’t enough proof that the stylish design is set to be the next big thing in fashion, perhaps Anne Hathaway’s recent sheer ensemble on set for The Devil Wears Prada 2 might sway your view.

Currently in New York City, filming the anticipated reboot, Anne Hathaway, or should we say Andy Sachs, was seen dawdling down the streets of Manhattan in a picture-perfect skirt and top combo, complete with a cream cheese schmear bagel in hand.

© GC Images Anne's tartan mesh top and bagel were the ultimate high-fashion pairing

The outfit in question featured a mesh tartan print long sleeve, which she tucked into a black pleated midi skirt. In true fashion editor style, the devil (pun intended) was in the details, the fictional character adding a pearl necklace, a pair of orange-tinted aviator sunglasses and a black leather shoulder satchel.

On her feet, Anne opted for a pair of studded, black strappy heels from Ulla Johnson, the 95mm style completing the look to perfection, until her heel broke while walking down a set of steps.

© GC Images How does she make tripping down a set of stairs look chic?

Remaining in character, she is a professional after all, Anne handled the high-fashion tumble with grace, catching herself and laughing it off with a big smile - cream cheese bagel still in hand.

© GC Images No Anne's or bagels were harmed in the tumble

If you’ve been keeping up with the behind-the-scenes of the upcoming blockbuster, you’ll know that Andy Sachs's wardrobe is chicer than ever. From white barrel leg jeans and kitten heels to a vibrant Gabriella Hearst maxi dress and bucket hat co-ord, fans can rest assured that the sequel will do the original justice on the fashion front.

Set to premiere on May 1 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be a blockbuster event, with famed faces, including Simone Ashley, Sydney Sweeney, and Amelia Dimoldenberg all making cameos.

While we wait in anticipation for the actual film to drop, for now, we continue to coo over Anne's ensembles.