Amal Clooney just borrowed Kate Middleton's favourite colour combo

Ah, the Venice Film Festival, an event so glamorous, we're all clamouring to don gowns and heels as we eagerly watch our favourite stars arrive on the famous red carpet (ideally by boat, this is Venice, after all.)

Among the throng of guests that arrive each year, there are two staples that we are always happy to see, Amal Clooney and her movie star husband George Clooney who are very much regulars at the Italian celebrations. This year they are already joined by Emma Stone and Heidi Klum on the glittering Italian island.

This year's festival promises some visual treats for attendees, with films on the schedule including a Julia Roberts drama, Emma Stone in her latest collaboration with visionary director Yorgos Lanthimos (who directed her Oscar winning turn in Poor Things), and Mr. George Clooney himself starring alongside Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly, a coming-of-age comedy drama.

But while the movies, of course, garner a lot of the headlines when it comes to Venice. Let's be frank - we're also very much here for the clothes. And Amal Clooney certainly never disappoints with her Italian 'fits.

We were thrilled to see that Amal had plumped for the colour of the year, butter yellow, for her first outfit at the prestigious festival. The dress in question was a form fitting pencil dress with halter neck and statement gold buckle, hailing from Balmain's Resort 26 collection.

She paired the stunning dress with classic Hollywood movie star sunglasses, delicate jewellery and a pair of sky high white heels.

The colour combo caught our attention, as a previous yellow-and-white pairing has been spotted on none other than The Princess of Wales, who sported a brighter hue of the sunny shade back in 2022 to the Women's Singles Final at Wimbledon, also opting to team it with crisp white heels.

The zingy combination is the perfect fit for a late summer ensemble, fresh enough for the last sunny days we'll be treated to this year, while also perfect fodder for autumn as it sidles in.