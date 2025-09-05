Kate Middleton just broke this one Autumn fashion rule with these trending shoes

When it comes to seasonal styling, there are a few fashion rules that are there to be followed; however, Princess Kate just proved it’s usually more fun (and chic) to go against the grain and break them. Spotted at the Natural History Museum in London alongside her husband, Prince William, on Thursday, the stylish mother of three decided to ignore the known fact that suede and rain do not mix well - but who can blame her when her footwear of choice is fashion editor-approved?

To wander outside and view the museum's newly renovated gardens, the princess opted for a casual yet elevated combo.

Pairing together a set of tailored suiting trousers, a crisp white button-up shirt from WNU, a structured tweed blazer from Ralph Lauren, her beloved personalised ‘G, C, L’ gold necklace from Daniella Draper and a pair of Pretty Ballerina Ella Loafers in Tan Suede.

© GC Images Kate's outfit for the day is perfect for AW25

Kate’s pointed-toe silhouette, adorned with fringing and gold-toned hardware, is new to the cult-favourite footwear brand; the tan suede option is just one of many colourways and fabrications available.

© Getty Kate also debuted a new bronde hair colour

The whole look was the ultimate autumn ensemble, but if you happened to be in the capital on Thursday, you would have experienced the multiple downpours that happened throughout the day.

If you’re a suede fan, you’ll likely know (or have noticed while out and about) that the lavish fabric and unpredictable, often wet, British weather aren’t the best of friends. According to footwear giant Clarks: “Suede is easily scuffed, scratched and damaged by water, but as with standard leather, the better you care for it, the longer it will last.”

© Getty Images Despite the weather, the Princess of Wales was all smiles for the occasion

Thankfully, Kate had an umbrella on hand to somewhat protect her new footwear, though it’s likely there will be a few marks from her time outside.

The H! Fashion team are fan favourites of the luxurious fabric, saying “The fabric gives a more luxurious finish whilst also feeling more casual and relaxed than classic leather. However, suede isn’t always the cheapest option.” This is why the £229 price tag of Kate’s shoes is a welcome investment piece that won’t break the bank.

If you’re looking at investing in a pair of autumn shoes, brown suede is arguably one of the chicest options on the market, but might we suggest you check the weather forecast before stepping out the front door?