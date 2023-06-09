Sarah Jessica Parker channels Princess Kate in summer 2023's biggest shoe trend

The actress stepped out in a Carrie Bradshaw look with the same shoe style worn by the Princess of Wales last month

Carrie Bradshaw knows a thing or two about an iconic outfit moment. But it was Sarah Jessica Parker whose look captured our attention this week when she appeared on Good Morning America wearing the shoe of the summer.

We’re constantly spotting SJP on set filming for And Just Like That wearing the kind of overly loud, ultra feminine outfits that gave her character its status as a cultural icon; from wacky 80s power dressing to the coolest Fendi Baguettes.

© Getty Sarah was a vision of femininity

For her interview yesterday to discuss the newest book to be published by her new publishing imprint, SJP Lit, Sarah channelled the perfect combination of her signature Carrie and the Princess of Wales.

It was an excellent explosion of feminine florals as she wore a lavender high neck midi dress with an elegant ruched waist, layered with a pastel coloured patterned jacket. But her disco feet were absolutely the star of the show, with fuschia pink court heels that combined two of 2023’s biggest trends: Barbiecore and metallic accessories.

© Getty She wore fuschia metallic heels with her floral ensemble

Taking off during the summer of 2022, Barbiecore has not showed any signs of slowing down this year. The world seemed to go crazy for pink everything after Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli created a colour with Pantone, officially titled ‘Valentino Pink PP, for his AW22 show. And with the new live action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa on the horizon, we predict pink is going to be the colour of the moment for the rest of this year.

© Getty Princess Kate wore metallic hells to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The Princess of Wales has recently proved she’s a fan of the trend, wearing everything from powder pink suits to fuschia pink turtlenecks with matching jackets and not one, but two pink dresses to the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa’s glamorous wedding.

She’s also proven she’s a fan of metallic heels that look just like SJP’s. Hosting the Buckingham Palace Garden Party in May, she re-wore a pair of silver metallic court shoes to give the look some added glam.

© Getty The Princess of Wales is also a fan of the Barbiecore trend

Metallic accessories were everywhere during fashion month earlier this year, proving why you should add a touch of disco to your everyday wear.

Any accessories approved by Sarah Jessica Parker and Princess Kate are- absolutely also approved by us.

