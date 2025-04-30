New Princess Kate photos show hidden message to children during time apart

The Princess of Wales showed that her children weren't far from her mind as she and Prince William began their two-day visit to the Scottish Isles on Tuesday.

Stepping out in the port of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, Kate, 43, sported two very sentimental pieces of jewellery.

The Princess, who coordinated with her husband in a checked blazer and a blue shirt, accessorised with two necklaces from one of her favourite jewellers, Daniella Draper.

© Getty Images Kate wore a gold necklace with three initial charms

The £495 Gold Fixed Alphabet necklace features G, C and L charms for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Images The Princess teamed it with another Daniella Draper disc-style necklace

Kate teamed it with the British jewellery brand's £1,300 Gold Trio Diamond Midnight Moon necklace, which is also engraved with her three children's initials alongside three sparkly diamonds.

Family time

George, 11, Charlotte, who turns ten on 2 May, and Louis, who celebrated his seventh birthday last week, returned to their classrooms at Lambrook School in Berkshire last week after the Easter holidays.

© Josh Shinner William and Kate released a new photo of Louis on his birthday

William and Kate took a break from their royal duties while their children were on their school holidays, and opted to spend Easter Sunday privately at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, instead of attending the annual church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor with the King and Queen.

The couple appeared to follow a precedent set by Charles when he was Prince of Wales with their decision.

William was seen publicly with George when the royal father and son attended Aston Villa's Champion League quarter-final matches against Paris Saint-Germain, firstly in Paris before the second leg at Villa Park in Birmingham.

© Getty Images William and George were joined by the Duke of Westminster at Villa's home match on 15 April

The Prince of Wales represented the King at Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City last Saturday, joining a number of foreign royals and world leaders.

The future King was also mobbed by fans as he visited Mentivity, a youth club in south London, last Friday.

