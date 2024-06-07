What to wear when it rains: 5 outfits to have on standby this summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Living in the UK, rain is inevitable regardless of the season. Granted, we may get a month or so of sunshine here and there, but the raincloud never seems that far away.

On the other hand, temperatures are on the rise and haven’t plummeted us into freezing cold, so it’s quite the conundrum on what to actually wear in this sort of weather. We appear to now be at that dreaded in-between spring and summer humid stage.

© WWD The Jil Sander SS23 show gave us a lesson in chic dressing in the rain

To get ahead of the rain game, it's worth nailing a few outfit formulas for yourself to feel prepared, so if we get that unexpected downpour at the last minute, it doesn’t need to ruin your entire day.

Say goodbye to clunky, ugly umbrellas that clash with and ruin your chic outfit. Head of Marketing of Blunt Umbrellas, Fee Cortis explains “When it rains, style doesn’t need to take a backseat. We believe umbrellas are more than just practical accessories, they are statements of our personal style. Gone are the days of drab, uninspiring, poor-quality umbrellas. We collaborate with global fashion brands, artists, and designers to curate styles that resonate with every taste.”

We’ve put together five outfit ideas that are our go-to for when it rains, but we still want to look chic.

Luxe leather

© Getty We love the contrasting blue handbag

Leather is a great go-to when it rains. Whether you go for a leather trench or trousers, it's the perfect fabric to repel the rain and ensures you won’t have to walk around all day in wet clothes.

Keep it classic

© Getty This look is giving effortless but oh, so chic

When it's raining, a classic outfit combo is sometimes key. You want to be in something you know, love and feel comfortable in. There’s no going wrong when it comes to jeans, a basic tee and a long trench coat.

Total tailoring

© Edward Berthelot You've got to be brave to wear white in the rain

A tailored suit is an effortlessly chic rainy day option. We would opt for darker colours like blacks, greys or navys, but for the brave, a white option gives a light feel to a grey day. Style with chic summer flats and a matching bag.

Midi skirt and knit combo

© Edward Berthelot Grece Ghanem delivers a timeless outfit ensemble

If trousers aren’t your thing, instead style a midi skirt with a tucked in knit. When it's slightly warmer, opt for a lighter knit option, but if the cool is still in the air, a chunky knit tucked in at the front is a failsafe option.

Quilted jacket

© Edward Berthelot We love a monochrome look

If it's too warm for a big winter coat, go for a lighter jacket option: enter, the quilted jacket. The Frankie Shop instigated their revival and we’ve seen them everywhere since. Style with a midi skirt or dress with ballet flats.

We’ve rounded up 12 of the best pieces to have in your wardrobe for rainy weather.

1/ 12 Metro Coupe Umbrella Blunt Umbrellas The Details Colourways: 18 different colourways available online Editor's Note The coupe shape is more of a rounded style. Big enough for one person, its a stylish option that won't compromise on coverage from the rain. Available in 18 different colours and prints, there's one to suit every outfit. How many umbrellas is too many to own? £80.00 AT BLUNT UMBRELLAS 2/ 12 Transparent Umbrella H&M The Details Composition: 100% Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Editor's Note H&M is our high street go-to for chic basics and wardrobe essentials at an affordable price. If you're on the hunt for the classic transparent umbrella, look no further. With five different handle colourways, H&M have you covered at a steal of a price. £11.99 AT H&M 3/ 12 Flat Front Leather Trousers Whistles The Details Composition: 100% Leather Editor's Note Whistles is a key player when it comes to leather. I go straight there when I'm in need of a new leather jacket, so they were my first destination for leather trousers too. We love the chocolate coloured leather of these trousers, it gives a softer feel than black. £445.00 AT WHISTLES 4/ 12 Relaxed Peach T-Shirt Ganni The Details Sizing: From XXS-4XL Editor's Note We love Scandi brand Ganni for staple wardrobe pieces. Ganni get it right every time when it comes to slogan and statement tees. We love this cute peach number, we'd wear tucked into the Whistles trousers. £115.00 AT GANNI 5/ 12 100% Cotton Long Trench Mango x Victoria Beckham The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note We're obsessed with the Mango x Victoria Beckham collab - we'll have one of each please! A trench is such a necessity in a capsule wardrobe and is a great option for rainy day weather. £300.00 AT MANGO 6/ 12 Dame High Rise Wide Leg Agolde The Details Composition: 100% Regenerative Cotton Editor's Note Agolde is our cult brand when it comes to denim. Their range of styles, colours and sizing is impeccable. A wide-leg jean with a fitted top is such a chic look. We love the light wash and turned up hem of this pair. £330.00 AT AGOLDE 7/ 12 Samba OG Logo-Print Leather Low-Top Trainers Adidas The Details Composition: 100% Leather with a 100% Rubber sole Editor's Note Adidas trainers are an age old timeless classic and give a sleek, cool edge to any outfit. Available in so many different colourways, at the minute we're drawn to this red and white combo to inject colour into any outfit. £94.99 AT SELFRIDGES 8/ 12 Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket The Frankie Shop The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Edtior's Note The Frankie Shop instigated the resurgence of the quilted jacket and the fashion world went wild for it. This jacket has quickly become a cult favourite amongst fashion insiders and its easy to see why. We love its oversized silhouette with contrasting green tones. £245.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 9/ 12 Alcove Instarsia High Neck Jumper Joseph The Details Composition: 94% Wool 4: Polyamide Editor's Note If there's one thing Joseph does incredibly well, its knitwear. We love this pastel hued jumper. Style by tucking the front into a midi skirt and pairing with a chunky boot and simple gold jewellery. £445.00 £222.00 AT JOSEPH 10/ 12 A-Line Midi Skirt & Other Stories The Details Composition: Viscose 73 %, Polyamide 21 %, Elastane 6 % Editor's Note & Other Stories is great when it comes to wardrobe essentials and fun prints. A-line skirts are every wear this season. We love this white number for a crisp, fresh feel. £85.00 AT & OTHER STORIES 11/ 12 Single-Breasted Linen Blazer COS The Details Composition: 100% Linen with a 100% Cotton lining Editor's Note COS is our ultimate cult brand for capsule wardrobe staples that last a lifetime. A linen suit is a great alternative on during the transitional weather period. Its airy fabric doesn't compromise on the elevated feel of tairling. £135.00 AT COS 12/ 12 Leather Monogram Tie-Around Ballet Flats Charles & Keith The Details Colourways: Black, Chalk and Light Blue Editor's Note Charles & Keith offer stylish accessories with a contemporary feel. We love a designer dupe and these lace-up ribbon ballet flats are much more purse friendly than the cult Miu Miu pair. £99.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

How we chose:

Style: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best dresses, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and practical for a rainy day.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best dresses, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and practical for a rainy day. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've curated our graduation dress edit using a mix of high-street brands and luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

I am H Fashion’s Style Writer with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

