Emma Watson masters the mini dress in two standout looks during rare outing

The Venice Film Festival has officially wrapped up for another year, with Hollywood’s inner circle touching down in the Italian city en masse to celebrate the unmatched magic of cinema. Joining the likes of Kaia Gerber, Amanda Seyfried and Amal Clooney on the red carpet, beloved Harry Potter actress Emma Watson stepped out at the illustrious event on Saturday, marking a rare public outing for the British star.

The 35-year-old, who tends to keep out of the spotlight, was pictured waving to onlooking crowds as she arrived at the film festival via boat, gracing the jetty in not one, but two mini dress looks throughout the day. She may be the face of Prada Paradoxe, but the Oxford native looked to Gucci for her first outfit - slipping into the Italian house’s GG Canvas Sleeveless Dress which currently retails online for £2,400.

The Sixties-inspired shift style mini dress featured a sleeveless silhouette, a cotton-blend canvas construction, tan-toned smooth leather trims alongside the rim and pockets of the number plus Gucci’s distinctive GG monogram design all-over.

© FilmMagic Emma Watson was seen at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Gucci

Emma paired the luxurious slip-on with some slingback heels with an elegant point-toe finish in a patent caramel finish, shielding her face from the European sunshine with some black-rimmed Ray-Bans.

© GC Images The British actress wore two Sixties-inspired shift style mini dresses in one day

As for her second outfit of the day, Emma returned to the festival sporting another nostalgic shift number, but this time in a zesty image green hue courtesy of Emilia Wickstead. Radiating simple yet chic sophistication, the piece paired perfectly with the actress’ accessories of choice, which she recycled for her second outing during the celebrity-studded bash.

She kept her beauty palette minimal yet impactful, styling her light brown hair down loose in a straightened fashion and opting for a fresh, peachy makeup blend to highlight her striking facial features. A white Prada handbag, a pair of drop earrings with amber gemstones and a gold pendant necklace topped off her Swinging Sixties aesthetic.