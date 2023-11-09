Meghan's Poppy Cardigan Is Beyond Chic: Here are 6 Floral Cardigans to Add to Your Winter Wardrobe

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan's Poppy Cardigan Is Beyond Chic: Here are 7 Floral Cardigans to Add to Your Winter Wardrobe

The Duchess-approved knitwear will work in your wardrobe all year around... 

Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera floral appliqué cardigan in blue
Natalie Salmon
Natalie Salmon
The Duchess of Sussex has once again captured our attention with her impeccable style. 

During a recent visit to Camp Pendleton with Prince Harry, the royal couple met with veterans and active-duty service members, gaining insight into Operation Bigs, a special mentoring program for children of military families. 

To mark the occasion and commemorate Veterans Day, the duo donned red poppies, symbolising remembrance. Meghan, ever the fashion icon, exuded elegance in a (sadly sold-out) cropped floral appliqué cardigan designed by Carolina Herrera. The blue garment was expertly paired with a black midi skirt from Lafayette 148, creating a seamless and chic ensemble. Inspired by Meghan's timeless style, we've curated a list of six floral cardigans that you can add to your wardrobe this season and cherish well into spring...

Part of their visit included time spent with Operation Bigs, a first-of-its-kind mentoring program for children of military families, including active-duty, veteran, and Gold Star families© Matt Sayles/Archewell
Meghan donned a stunning Carolina Herrera cardigan for the occasion

How we chose:

Style: Each of these floral cardigans offers a unique style and flair, allowing you to express your personality and embrace the beauty of nature in your fashion choices. 

Floral pattern: Whether you prefer delicate embroidery, chunky knits, or playful designs, there's a floral cardigan for every fashion enthusiast this season. Add a touch of floral elegance to your wardrobe and channel your inner Duchess. 

  • Floral-Embroidered Cardigan - Boden
    Floral-Embroidered Cardigan - Boden

    Floral-Embroidered Cardigan

    Boden

    This cardigan features delicate floral embroidery, adding a feminine touch to your outfit. Made from a wool-rich blend, it ensures both style and warmth, making it a perfect choice for layering during colder days.

  • By Anthropologie Chunky 3D Floral Knit Cardigan - Anthropologie
    By Anthropologie Chunky 3D Floral Knit Cardigan - Anthropologie

    Chunky 3D Floral Knit Cardigan

    Anthropologie

    For those who love chunky knits, the By Anthropologie Chunky 3D Floral Knit Cardigan is a must-have. Adorned with crocheted flowers, this cardigan is not only cozy but also versatile, transitioning seamlessly from winter to spring.

  • Lila Camel Floral Cropped Knit Cardigan - Kitri
    Lila Camel Floral Cropped Knit Cardigan - Kitri

    Lila Camel Floral Cropped Knit Cardigan

    Kitri

    If you're looking for a cropped style, Kitri's floral knit cardigan is a dreamy option. Its scoop neck and floral intarsia design bring a touch of whimsy to your autumn wardrobe. Pair it with high-waisted jeans for a chic and playful look.

  • The Alba Cardigan - Cinta The Label
    The Alba Cardigan - Cinta The Label

    The Greta Cardigan

    Cinta the Label

    A cult-favourite the 'ALBA' is a short lavender cardigan made from a 70% recycled wool blend. This embroidered beauty features a daisy and floral pattern, coupled with a button-down closure, adding a touch of vintage charm to your ensemble.

  • Mary Ivory Cotton Cherry Button Cardigan - LK Bennett
    Mary Ivory Cotton Cherry Button Cardigan - LK Bennett

    Mary Ivory Cotton Cherry Button Cardigan

    LK Bennett

    For a playful and conversation-starting style, the cherry button cardigan from LK Bennett is an excellent choice. Crafted from ivory cotton, it boasts a chic pointelle knit, puff shoulders, frilled short sleeves, and adorable crochet cherry buttons. Pair it with jeans for a charming and chic outfit.

  • Charming Bouquet Pattern Buttoned Crop Cardigan - ChicWish
    Charming Bouquet Pattern Buttoned Crop Cardigan - ChicWish

    Bouquet Buttoned Crop Cardigan

    ChicWish

    If you're seeking sophistication and elegance, look no further than a black bouquet knit. This crop cardigan features a stunning padded shoulder design and a charming bouquet pattern, making a bold fashion statement wherever you go.

