5 Fashion trends from the VMAs to have on your autumn/winter radar

Once again, the MTV Video Music Awards brought a night of unmissable sartorial splendour, celebrating the crème de la crème of the music world, with a display of fashion that was equally as pitch-perfect as their voices. The best thing about this event happening in early September is that it sets the tone for the season ahead - spotlighting the trends to look out for as we head into the autumn/winter season, just in time for fashion month.

From Tyla in vintage Chanel to Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino, here are the fashion editor-approved trends that H! Fashion spotted from the 2025 VMAs...

Contrasting Pink

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Doja Cat

Pink has dominated fashion agendas throughout 2025. And whilst it may have been a trend we saw across the spring/summer 2025 runways, the style set has proved that we're also taking it into A/W - but with a twist. The VMAs showed that adding pops of pink with contrasting tones is the way to wear it this winter, as proven by Sabrina Carpenter, who wore a stunning lace red fitted gown by Valentino paired with a pink feather boa, and Doja Cat, who wore a grey and yellow argyle-patterned mini dress by Balmain, featuring a glitzy fuchsia trim.

Sheer Excellence

© WireImage Tate McRae © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Jessica Simpson

The naked dress trend remains a controversial one in the fashion world, but it's sticking around for the foreseeable future. Celebrities are continuing to wear looks where underwear is designed to be seen, often opting for understated outfits that let the see-through silhouette do all the talking. American singer and It-girl Tate McRae oozed etheral vibes in a sheer white cut-out dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, complemented by matching white knickers, and Jessica Simpson stunned in a draped tulle sheer gown by Christian Siriano.

Patterns? Check

© WireImage GloRilla © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Ice Spice

Up next? A much-welcomed trend for the anti-minimalists. One of the most dominant trends of the 2025 VMAs was a bold mix of bizarre patterns. The red carpet was awash with various iterations of checks - from Doja Cat's classic argyle with a twist to RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone in an incredible red houndstooth two-piece. Ice Spice opted for a vintage Ralph Lauren deconstructed checkered skirt with a contrasting corset, and GloRilla made school uniform cool again in a colourful checkered dress featuring a shirt and tie silhouette, paired with a matching blazer, frilled white socks and black patent heels.

Garms with Charms

© Getty Images for MTV Lola Young © FilmMagic Tyla

If switching up your wardrobe isn't favoured this season (and we salute you), then try adding lashings of charm jewellery to give your outfits a trend-led edge. Fashionistas are taking the beloved charm trend up a notch, proving statement jewellery - whether stacked or draped - is this season's ultimate outfit transformer. Messy singer Lola Young wore a low-slung chain belt with oversized trinkets, adding a touch of playfulness to her look, whilst Water singer Tyla amplified her 1993 Chanel corset top (which she wore as a dress), with lashings of charm jewellery from Pandora.

Grunge Glamour

© FilmMagic Taylor Momsen © Getty Images Ashlee Simpson

We think Jenna Ortega deserves the credit for this one. When both seasons of Wednesday were released on Netflix, we saw an instant rise in goth-core silhouettes reaching our sartorial radars. The VIP invitees at the VMAs schooled us in styling up the grungey trend with a glamorous edge for the red carpet. Taylor Momsen (AKA Jenny Humphrey from Gossip Girl) wore a pair of low-rise leather trousers with a simple black bralette and punk-approved platform boots. A dramatic black smoky eye and lashings of silver jewellery completed her look. Meanwhile, singer Ashlee Simpson put a light spin on the 90s grunge look, pairing her black dress with amber-hued hair (eschewing her classic blonde), dark brown make up and pale lips.