Molly-Mae Hague styled out a wardrobe malfunction at the NTAs

Wednesday night was a triumphant one for Molly-Mae Hague at the NTAs. The Love Island contestant-turned fashion designer took home the award for Best Authored Documentary for her Amazon Prime series Molly Mae: Behind It All. What perhaps was not on her bingo card for last night's glamorous event at the O2 Arena in London, was the wardrobe malfunction she suffered on the way to collect her gong.

The 26-year-old exuded cool-girl glamour in a bespoke satin maxi gown by Love Story London, featuring an elegant high neckline, a flattering corseted bodice, and a train that swept the floor as she walked.

She paired it with dazzling statement diamond earrings and a matching ring by British jewellery house Gemima, and white strappy heels from Aquazurra.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Molly-Mae Hague stunned in a bespoke satin corseted dress at the NTAs

When walking up to the stage, the mother-of-one's shoe flew off, resulting in her walking onto the stage barefoot. She then jokingly opened her recipient's speech with: "Not the shoe coming off up the stairs, typical."

© Getty Images for the NTA's Her shoe fell off on the way to the stage, resulting in a bare footed acceptance speech

Seeing the humorous side of the wardrobe mishap, she then posed with her award in one hand and her shoe in the other.

Molly dedicated her award to the late Rob Burrow, the professional rugby player who developed motor neuron disease and passed away last year. He was also nominated in the Best Authored Documentary category for his TV show, Rob Burrow: Living with MND.

© Getty Images for the NTA's She jokingly posed with her runaway heel

Molly penned a heartfelt Instagram caption saying: "Just speechless. Last night at the NTAs I shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine. I see that, I believe that and I want to acknowledge it again here. It was only right to dedicate this award to the late Rob Burrow and his family and to the remarkable people in my category… this win belongs to them. I’m so grateful for the recognition but even more grateful to have stood alongside such strength and inspiration. To everyone that voted… I am absolutely blown away. Thank you from the bottom of my heart"