Molly-Mae Hague marks mega milestone with rare £10k Birkin

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s been a year of ups and downs for Molly-Mae Hague - the former Love Island star who called off her engagement with Tommy Fury this summer.

Despite this, she’s dived head-first into her work and this week revealed the launch of her brand-new fashion label, Maebe. “3 years in the making, I hope you love maebe as much as I’ve loved creating it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you all,” she shared on the brand’s Instagram on Monday.

In her latest post, the 25-year-old was in full business mode, sitting behind her desk in a crisp white shirt and asking followers if they had any questions about her brand.

And honestly? The only question we had was for more information about the jaw-dropping, decadent burgundy Hermès Birkin sitting pretty in the corner of her photo.

© Instagram/@mollymae Molly's Birkin is our favourite bag of 2024

Molly’s swoon-worthy bag appears to be a Birkin 35 in a decadent purplish-burgundy hue, featuring the brand’s signature metallic clasp hardware, with the brand’s name written subtly along the top.

MORE: Top tips for shopping a pre-owned luxury bag with designer resale expert Sellier

READ: Molly-Mae Hague's 'quiet luxury' pyjama set is the perfect post-breakup outfit

Her bag is currently available to purchase on the luxury resale platform Vestaire Collective, for a mere £10,371.85.

If you’re on the hunt for a designer bag to invest in, a bag from the French fashion maison is a solid choice, according to an expert.

Hanushka Toni - the founder of resale platform Sellier Knightsibridge previously told H! Fashion: "Funnily enough, the French brands hold their value the best on resale. The market is probably strongest for Chanel and Hermès pieces, followed by Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. We find that Italian brands are probably regarded more as trend pieces which therefore depreciate more when they are sold pre-loved when compared to the brand new retail price. It's not uncommon for pieces from Chanel and Hermès to appreciate in value after they've left the store."