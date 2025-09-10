Best-dressed stars at the 2025 NTAs: Stacey Solomon, Davina McCall & more dazzling red carpet dresses

The 2025 National Television Awards are the biggest night of the year for British television, which can only mean one thing – celebrities descending on The O2 Arena in their droves. Hitting the red carpet ahead of the event were stars such as Vogue Williams, Cat Deeley and Olivia Attwood, and they certainly didn't disappoint with their show-stopping red carpet attire. But with such an array of sartorial splendour, the question remains: who was the best-dressed? There are too many choices, so we'll let you decide who takes the crown in the style stakes this year…

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Maya Jama With Love Island over and her summer dresses firmly stashed away in her wardrobe for another year, Maya Jama embraced autumn in a vampy lace frock. Features included sheer sleeves and a dramatic feathered skirt, which she teamed with tights and pointed-toe heels. Sublime!

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Vogue Williams If you're sticking to the classic little black dress, you have creative freedom to amp up the glamour in one way or another. Some choose accessories, others choose sequins, but Vogue Williams rocked a plunging neckline with her figure-skimming gown. Keeping her hair slicked back in a bun, all eyes remained on her show-stopping outfit.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Cat Deeley Looking ravishing in ruffles, Cat Deeley hit the red carpet alongside her This Morning co-host Ben Shephard. The TV presenter turned heads in her green gown, with a ruffled neckline and waterfall effect down the back.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Davina McCall Davina McCall showed off her long, toned legs in a sparkly mini dress covered with sparkles, with the square shoulders and structured skirt adding an edgy, modern twist to the look. She accessorised with black heels and a matching clutch, styling her brunette hair in an elegant updo with her fringe styled in waves to emphasise her cheekbones.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Oti Mabuse Never one to shy away from dramatic outfits, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse looked striking in a thigh-split gown. The long-sleeved frock was covered in delicate gold sequin florals that perfectly offset her strappy metallic heels.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Olivia Attwood Olivia Attwood managed to find the perfect balance between understated elegance and striking red carpet appearance in her ruched, one-shouldered gown. She waved goodbye to the last shreds of summer in a soft, creamy-yellow hue, wearing her blonde hair up for the Hollywood touch.

© PA Images via Getty Images Stacey Solomon There's no better way to make an entrance than with your two adorable kids in tow! Stacey Solomon was beaming from ear to ear as she arrived at The O2 Arena in a cowl-neck, figure-skimming black dress with her long blonde hair left in tumbling waves. On either side, she was flanked by her daughters, who wore cute matching pink outfits ready to cheer on their mother, who was nominated for Best Presenter, while her shows Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe are up for the Factual Entertainment award.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Ashley James We couldn't tear our eyes away from Ashley James, who sparkled from head to toe in her black mini dress with off-the-shoulder straps made up of teardrop crystal embellishments. Pointed-toe heels and a mini bag with a pearl handle perfectly completed her feminine look.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Maura Higgins Former Love Island star Maura Higgins knows just how to work a red carpet! Her dress with a keyhole neckline and brown, figure-hugging, leather skirt was a bold, autumnal look for the star-studded event.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Coleen Rooney Looking elegant as always, Coleen Rooney posed for photos in a high-neck ebony gown with a fitted silhouette and a small train that pooled around her feet. Keeping it classic, Wayne Rooney's wife opted for gold accessories.

© PA Images via Getty Images Frankie Bridge Frankie Bridge was oozing glamour in her red carpet attire, which consisted of a fitted velvet gown with a mermaid silhouette and a Bardot neckline. Her sharp bob sat in a perfect straight style in line with her jaw, drawing attention to her sparkly necklace.