Everyone is obsessed with Molly-Mae Hague's latest diamond ring

No former Love Island-er has achieved as much as Molly-Mae Hague has since leaving the reality TV show.

The former creative director of PrettyLittleThing, she's now the owner of her own fashion label, Maebe, alongside her successful tanning brand, Filter by Molly-Mae. Her It-girl-coded style has also made her the UK's answer to Matilda Djerf: everything she wears becomes a must-have in her followers' wardrobes.

Now the 25-year-old has channelled her inner Hailey Bieber, by adding a personalised diamond piece of jewellery to her roster of swoon-worthy accessories (a special shoutout to her rare Hermès Birkin), and it's the perfect present for Christmas.

Molly shared an image of her hand with her 8m followers, showing off a ring made from a collection of small diamonds placed to create a 'B' shape - a meaningful piece in honour of her daughter, Bambi.

© @mollymae Molly-Mae's ring has become a fan favourite

When a follower asked where the ring was from, Molly replied: "Thank you so much. I actually had it made! I've had so many questions about it."

Although personalised jewellery is a classic choice for sending meaningful gifts for special occasions, it has skyrocketed in popularity over the last year, ever since Hailey Bieber debuted her statement diamond 'B' necklace, which, quite frankly, she rarely takes off.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber added the new necklace taking her personalised diamond stack to circa $75,000

Since the birth of her son Jack, she has added a new neckpiece in a similar, bubble-writing design that reads his initials 'jjb' in lowercase letters. Diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone estimated the piece to be worth around $25,000 (£18,806.) Zack Stone from Steven Stone said: "Also by Alex Moss [the same designer as her 'B'], Hailey’s new piece isn’t as substantial in size, thus, I’d estimate it to be worth the lesser price of $25,000." Her 'B' was estimated to have cost around $50,000.

"Ever since we saw Hollywood’s hottest muse Hailey Bieber with her diamond-encrusted ‘B’ necklace, we knew that personalised jewellery was set to be this season's most notable jewellery trend," said H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

Looking for a personalised piece that is equally as chic but actually affordable? We have you covered with our pick of the best pieces to shop now.