Molly-Mae Hague launches a fashion brand: Here's what you need to know

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Molly-Mae Hague's relationship with the fashion industry may be full of twists and turns, but that hasn't stopped the former Love Island star from launching her own clothing brand.

The 25-year-old cryptically hinted at an upcoming project earlier this year via her Youtube channel. Now, just weeks after her shock split with Tommy Fury, the mother-of-one has revealed her long-awaited fashion brand, Maebe.

The label was unveiled on Instagram, the account of which has already garnered 500,000 followers in a single day. A single post depicting Molly-Mae working in a studio alluded to the launch date of the brand, being September 29 2024.

Molly-Mae’s turbulent relationship with fashion, specifically fast fashion, has piqued the interest of sustainable fashion activists. Before quitting in 2023 to focus on raising her daughter Bambi, the influencer held the role of creative director at Pretty Little Thing. Safe to say, the star came under great scrutiny for promoting the controversial brand.

When is Maebe launching?

Molly-Mae’s brand will launch later this month at 7pm on Sunday September 29, 2024. Customers can sign up with an email to be notified when the collection goes live.

© Instagram/@mollymae The influencer's brand is set to launch on September 29

What products will Maebe sell?

Self-described as a contemporary womenswear brand, Maebe is expected to sell modern basics. Considering Molly-Mae’s signature style centres monochrome palettes and minimalist staples, we’re braced to see items of the same calibre pepper the website.

MORE: Molly-Mae Hague's 'quiet luxury' pyjama set is the perfect post-breakup outfit

RELATED: Molly Mae just paired ballet flats with the most unexpected trousers

What are the Maebe prices like?

The influencer hasn’t pinpointed a price range for the label as of yet, but the brand noted that it was championing ‘accessible luxury.’ We’re expecting higher prices than Pretty Little Thing, but not quite Loewe.

© Getty The mother-of-one previously held the controversial position of creative director at PLT

Is Maebe sustainable?

The question on everyone’s lips. Molly-Mae doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to sustainability. In fact, far from. We’re hoping Maebe’s design chain and production process will help her turn that around. Watch this space.

MORE: Molly-Mae Hague's best style moments: How she went from Love Island star to quiet luxury queen

RELATED: Molly-Mae Hague's stunning Wimbledon dress was from Hailey Bieber's favourite It-girl brand



