Emmy Awards 2025: The best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

When it comes to famed faces donning decedent gowns on the red carpet, the Emmy Awards are by far up there on the list of most monumental moments. This Sunday, September 15th, marks the annual award ceremonies' 77th year at the helm, celebrating and recognising excellence in television.
It's been a big year for trending TV shows, thus the lineup for nominations is one of the best the world has seen. Severance: Season 2 has come out on top with 27 nominations, while other heavy hitters, including The White Lotus, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and Nobody Wants This, are all up for a possible win.
You may also like
As one of the most illustrious nights in Hollywood unfolds, we can't help but take our eyes off the red carpet and all the designer ensembles dazzling under the lights.
Here are all the best-dressed stars at the Peacock Theatre.
Molly Gordon
'The Bear' star Molly Gordon stuns on the red carpet in a strapless striped gown.
Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Thom Browne.
Sam Nivola
Sam Nivola wears Dior Men SS26 to the 77th Emmy Primetime Awards.
Nicholas Alexander
Nicholas Alexander arrives at the Emmy Awards in a stylishly smart black tux with an open collar.
Gerran Howell
Welsh actor Gerran Howell hits the red carpet in a 2025 trend approved chocolate tone suit.
Krys Marshall
A moment for the sculptural dress! Krys Marshall arrives to the red carpet in a magnificent gown by Sebastian Gunawan.
Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins has entered the chat! The star took to the Emmy's red carpet in an all white ensemble.
Haley Kalil
Haley Kalil is a vision in green on the red carpet.
Justine Lupe
Behold bedazzled Justine Lupe! The actress has arrived in shimmering a floor length gown by Carolina Herrera.
Cole Walliser
Glambot icon Cole Walliser attends the Emmy's in a stylish blue tux.
Mona Kosar Abdi
Vinyl is back and Mona Kosar Abdi has nailed the trend on the Emmy's red carpet.
Lucy Walsh
Actress Lucy Walsh attends the 77th Prime Time Emmy Awards in the perfect satin pink dress.
Caroline Ribeiro
Caroline Ribeiro shimmers onto the Emmy's red carpet in a show-stopping floor-length gown.
Derek Hough
Dancer and choreographer Derek Hough takes to the carpet in a stylish black tie ensemble.
Zuri Hall
Presenter Zuri Hall hits the carpet in Elio Abou Fayssal.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more