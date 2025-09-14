Emmy Awards 2025: The best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

When it comes to famed faces donning decedent gowns on the red carpet, the Emmy Awards are by far up there on the list of most monumental moments. This Sunday, September 15th, marks the annual award ceremonies' 77th year at the helm, celebrating and recognising excellence in television.

It's been a big year for trending TV shows, thus the lineup for nominations is one of the best the world has seen. Severance: Season 2 has come out on top with 27 nominations, while other heavy hitters, including The White Lotus, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and Nobody Wants This, are all up for a possible win.

As one of the most illustrious nights in Hollywood unfolds, we can't help but take our eyes off the red carpet and all the designer ensembles dazzling under the lights.

Here are all the best-dressed stars at the Peacock Theatre.

© AFP via Getty Images Molly Gordon 'The Bear' star Molly Gordon stuns on the red carpet in a strapless striped gown.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Chase Sui Wonders Chase Sui Wonders attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Thom Browne.



© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sam Nivola Sam Nivola wears Dior Men SS26 to the 77th Emmy Primetime Awards.



© Getty Images Nicholas Alexander Nicholas Alexander arrives at the Emmy Awards in a stylishly smart black tux with an open collar.



© Getty Images Gerran Howell Welsh actor Gerran Howell hits the red carpet in a 2025 trend approved chocolate tone suit.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Krys Marshall A moment for the sculptural dress! Krys Marshall arrives to the red carpet in a magnificent gown by Sebastian Gunawan.

© Getty Images Walton Goggins Walton Goggins has entered the chat! The star took to the Emmy's red carpet in an all white ensemble.



© WireImage Haley Kalil Haley Kalil is a vision in green on the red carpet.



© AFP via Getty Images Justine Lupe Behold bedazzled Justine Lupe! The actress has arrived in shimmering a floor length gown by Carolina Herrera.

© WireImage Cole Walliser Glambot icon Cole Walliser attends the Emmy's in a stylish blue tux.

© Getty Images Mona Kosar Abdi Vinyl is back and Mona Kosar Abdi has nailed the trend on the Emmy's red carpet.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lucy Walsh Actress Lucy Walsh attends the 77th Prime Time Emmy Awards in the perfect satin pink dress.

© Getty Images Caroline Ribeiro Caroline Ribeiro shimmers onto the Emmy's red carpet in a show-stopping floor-length gown.



© AFP via Getty Images Derek Hough Dancer and choreographer Derek Hough takes to the carpet in a stylish black tie ensemble.

