The best after-party looks from the Emmy Awards 2024

Last night Hollywood’s most famed faces gathered together to celebrate the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Like all good events, the real celebration starts when the formalities are well and truly over. Suit jackets come off, heels are swapped out for a more comfortable option and most importantly, champagne is flowing.

From Heidi Klum's mermaid-core look to Este Haim in full Louis Vuitton, here are the best-dressed celebs from every Emmy Awards after-party.

Este Haim © FilmMagic.com Animal print is clearly trending both on and off the red carpet ⅓ of the Haim sisters sported a full Louis Vuitton look to attend HBO's official Emmys after-party. Pairing knee-high black boots with a one-sleeved sequin t-shirt dress, Este proved that opulent after-parties can be kept a little casual.

Storm Reid © FilmMagic.com It's giving Y2K in all the right ways Zendaya’s on-screen sister opted for a striking Maticevski dress with pops of neon yellow to attend HBO's Emmys after-party, topping off her party ensemble with a wrist full of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets and a structured gold choker necklace.

RuPaul © Michael Buckner An icon wearing an iconic 'fit Our queen RuPaul chose to don a Valentino-approved hot pink blouse and black sequin tuxedo last night. The voluminous blouse was complete with a large bow tie, warranting a sea of approval amongst the coquette-core girlies.

Eiza Gonzalez © Jerod Harris Could teal blue be the next trending colourway? Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez showed up to the Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party in a vibrant teal gown from Magda Butrym. The plunging neckline dress was paired with a simple diamond choker necklace from Bulgari and her brunette locks effortlessly cascaded down her back.

Lizzy Caplan © Jerod Harris A true Dior girl Lizzy proved that sheer lace is here to stay in 2024 with her Dior SS24 after-party ensemble. She paired her black gown with a bold red lip and curtain bang updo.

Natasha Lyonne © FilmMagic.com Silver sequins are obviously the new black for Natasha Orange is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne swapped out her suspenders for a glistening silver-sequined dress, chunky black boots and a cropped black blazer. The full look was paired with her iconic firey locks and a satin cross-body clutch.