Emmy Awards 2024: the best after party looks - Heidi Klum, Natasha Lyonne & more
The best after-party looks from the Emmy Awards 2024

Heidi Klum, Storm Reid, Eiza Gonzalez and Natasha Lyonne and more all dressed to impress...

Best dressed at the Emmy afterparty 2024
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Last night Hollywood’s most famed faces gathered together to celebrate the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Like all good events, the real celebration starts when the formalities are well and truly over. Suit jackets come off, heels are swapped out for a more comfortable option and most importantly, champagne is flowing. 

From Heidi Klum's mermaid-core look to Este Haim in full Louis Vuitton, here are the best-dressed celebs from every Emmy Awards after-party.

Este Haim

Este Haim wears a sequined Louis Vuitton t-shirt dress to the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception © FilmMagic.com
Animal print is clearly trending both on and off the red carpet

⅓ of the Haim sisters sported a full Louis Vuitton look to attend HBO's official Emmys after-party. Pairing knee-high black boots with a one-sleeved sequin t-shirt dress, Este proved that opulent after-parties can be kept a little casual.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid wears a strapless black midi dress with a pop of neon yellow the HBO & Max Post Emmys Receptionto attend © FilmMagic.com
It's giving Y2K in all the right ways

Zendaya’s on-screen sister opted for a striking Maticevski dress with pops of neon yellow to attend HBO's Emmys after-party, topping off her party ensemble with a wrist full of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets and a structured gold choker necklace. 

RuPaul

RuPaul sports a hot pink blouse and black sequin suit at the 75th Emmy Gala© Michael Buckner
An icon wearing an iconic 'fit

Our queen RuPaul chose to don a Valentino-approved hot pink blouse and black sequin tuxedo last night. The voluminous blouse was complete with a large bow tie, warranting a sea of approval amongst the coquette-core girlies.

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez attends The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party wearing a teal blue gown with a plunging neckline© Jerod Harris
Could teal blue be the next trending colourway?

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez showed up to the Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party in a vibrant teal gown from Magda Butrym. The plunging neckline dress was paired with a simple diamond choker necklace from Bulgari and her brunette locks effortlessly cascaded down her back.

Lizzy Caplan

Lizzy Caplan attends The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party in a black lace Dior gown© Jerod Harris
A true Dior girl

Lizzy proved that sheer lace is here to stay in 2024 with her Dior SS24 after-party ensemble. She paired her black gown with a bold red lip and curtain bang updo.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne attends the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception wearing a silver sequin gown and cropped black blazer© FilmMagic.com
Silver sequins are obviously the new black for Natasha

Orange is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne swapped out her suspenders for a glistening silver-sequined dress, chunky black boots and a cropped black blazer. The full look was paired with her iconic firey locks and a satin cross-body clutch. 

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party wearing a teal blue gown © Jerod Harris
Another teal blue showstopper

Channelling her inner mermaid mantra, supermodel Heidi Klum sported a striking teal-toned gown with matching earrings to attend the Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party. Leaning right into the mermaid-core aesthetic, Hedi chose a side parting and loose waves to frame her iconic face card.

