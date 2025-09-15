The outfit behind Owen Cooper’s history-making Emmys night

There were many standout moments at the 2025 Emmy Awards, which took place at the Peacock Theatre in LA on Sunday, but none more than 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper, who became the youngest male ever to win the Supporting Actor gong for his role in Netflix's hit series, Adolescence.

It was a successful night all around for the stars of the show, with Erin Doherty winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Stephen Graham, who won the prestigious Outstanding Lead Actor award for his role in the show as Eddie Miller, and director Philip Barantini, who took home the Outstanding Directing award.

For his Emmy's debut and history-making win, Owen wore a custom GapStudio tuxedo look that was cute as it was cool.

"A slouchy, youthful take on the classic tuxedo, the look features an oversized wool faille jacket cut in a utility-inspired block silhouette and finished with a zipper closure," the brand said in a press release.

© Variety via Getty Images Owen Cooper wore a custom GapStudio look

"Paired with suiting trousers in satin-faced wool with a satin duchess tuxedo stripe, the ensemble brings a relaxed sophistication that reimagines traditional evening wear. The look is completed with a crisp GapStudio white poplin shirt and a satin tie embroidered with subtle GapStudio lettering."

Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc., said: "Owen represents a new guard of Hollywood talent who embraces individual style. We reimagined Gap’s menswear DNA through tailoring, texture, and subtle irreverence and the sophistication of GapStudio."

© Getty Images He won the award Outstanding Supporting Actor for 'Adolescence'

In Adolescence, Owen takes on the role of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate. The series was celebrated as much for its hard-hitting themes as for its impressive technique, with each episode filmed in a single continuous shot.

The fact that his first-ever acting role led to a major award at the age of 15 proves that this is just the beginning of a budding career. And if his Emmys outfit is anything to go by, he's also a mini fashionista in the making...