Margot Robbie shocks fans with unexpected update

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has revealed sad news for Barbie fans, saying that there won’t be a sequel to the blockbuster movie any time soon. "I’ve realised the thing that I get the most satisfaction from in life is things or people reaching their full potential," she explained in a new interview with Stellar magazine. "And Barbie was a movie that reached its full potential. Like, everything I wanted for it happened, you know? There’s nothing more satisfying than that," she went on. The 35-year-old Australian star produced and starred in the title role of the $1.4 billion box office blockbuster.

When asked about the plans for a sequel, she bluntly answered: "There's nothing right now." Fans were quick to respond on Reddit with one saying: "I wanted a Barbie sequel so bad." Another Barbie hopeful added: "Mattel might have other plans."

Margot is currently promoting her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which she stars in alongside Irish actor Colin Farrell. It’s her first film in cinemas since the Barbie movie in 2023.

© Variety via Getty Images Tom Ackerley and Margot at the 96th Annual Oscars.

Margot's return to the limelight and acting comes less than a year after she took time off and gave birth to her son.

The actress welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in Los Angeles in October 2024. She revealed that when her agent pitched the script for her latest movie to her, she was told, “I know you’re not looking at things right now, but you really shouldn’t miss this.”

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 Margot at the 2024 Golden Globes

“The script was exquisite and felt very original, magical and romantic, and I wanted to do a love story – and would obviously love to do a love story with him [Colin Farrell],” she shared during her interview.

Colin was equally complimentary towards his co-star, saying: “Ever since I saw her in The Wolf Of Wall Street, I was blown away. It took me about two years after that to find out that she was Australian, and I’ve just wanted to work with her since then,” he said.

© Getty Images Colin and Margot attend the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" UK Premiere.

The co-stars have been cosying up on the red carpet together. During their appearance on the red carpet in London's Leicester Square, Margot and Colin were incredibly affectionate and photos from the event showed them holding hands and giggling together.

Their affectionate appearance is nothing more than good old-fashioned cast chemistry, however, elevated for the sake of the promotional tour, with Margot previously admitting: "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow."