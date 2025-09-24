5 Jewellery trends from London Fashion Week SS26 that you need on your radar

And so, London Fashion Week comes to a close for the final time in 2025. Of course, the excitement of fashion fun isn’t over yet, as we still have Milan and Paris to go for the SS26 seasons. But before moving on to the next set of glamorous catwalks, we’re reflecting on the standout trends from the English capital.

No runway look is complete without a touch of bijoux, but this season it was bigger, bolder and braver than ever. Designers leaned on accessories to take their designs to the next level of impact.

© Launchmetrics Tove SS26

From bolshy beads at Susan Fang to antique-inspired charms at Tove's show in partnership with Pandora, these are the five jewellery trends we spotted at LFW to have on your radar.

Chains and Charms

© Launchmetrics Tove SS26 © Launchmetrics Yuhan Wang SS26

In welcomed news for the It-girls of this season, the charm trend is here to stay for 2026. A slew of brands, including Toga, Chopova Lowena and Di Petsa, used lashings of charms to create looks that felt personalised and playful.

For its spring/summer collection, ultra-sophisticated brand Tove partnered with Britain’s most iconic jewellery house, Pandora, in a collaboration that explored themes of “neurodiversity and individuality, celebrating the beauty found in difference.” Tove’s signature classically feminine aesthetic posed as the perfect canvas to display gold and silver charmed pieces from Pandora’s latest Talisman collection, which draws inspiration from ancient symbolism and represents love, resilience and courage.

Over at Yuhan Wang’s ‘Roses of Armor’ show, which captured female resilience and drew inspiration from David Lynch’s 2001 movie Mulholland Drive, the designer used armour-inspired silhouettes (and plenty of metallic armour), offset with swathes of sheer fabric, romantic florals and retro-inspired tiers. The accessories followed suit, with bold charm necklaces featuring dice, cars and playful trinkets nodding to Hollywood’s dreamlike surrealism.

Bolshy Beads

© Launchmetrics Susan Fang SS26 © Launchmetrics Nanushka SS26

Bold beads are set to be a major trend for next spring/summer, giving any outfit serious main character energy. At Susan Fang, the eponymous creative director conjured up an ethereal vibe inside the greenhouse of London’s iconic Barbican Centre, with her ‘Air Evolution’ SS26 collection. Sheer skirts, dramatic tiered dresses and tantalising tulle accents were accessorised with lashings of bolshy beads that were statement yet effortlessly romantic - from chandelier-esque, clear cascading pieces to colourful chokers.

At the Nanushka show, beading was given a sophisticated makeover. Tailoring and elegant, minimalistic hues were given an added touch of wow-factor with dramatic, clustered necklaces that elevated simplicity into high-fashion glamour.

Large and in Charge

© Dave Benett AK|OK SS26 © Launchmetrics Richard Quinn SS26

Designer Anamika Khanna, the founder of Indian-born fashion label AK|OK, made her London Fashion Week debut in serious style - by hosting a show on the fourth floor of Hamleys, the world’s most iconic toy store, on Regent Street. Her latest collection, which reimagines Indian artistry, took “chunky jewellery” to new heights. Bold, sculptural gold cuffs and oversized bracelets combined smooth, rounded forms with raised, textured details, creating a dramatic and opulent effect.

At Richard Quinn’s show, held at the Sinfonia at Smith Square (and opened by Naomi Campbell), guests were immersed in unapologetic glamour. Sculpted silhouettes and theatrical contrasts set the tone, and when it came to jewellery, only diamonds would do. Chunky silver earrings - from drop styles to clustered forms and oversized studs - provided a maximalist finishing touch fit for the opera.

Frivolous Florals

© Launchmetrics Paul Costelloe SS26 © Launchmetrics Simone Rocha SS26

Whilst florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, the way designers reinterpreted the classic motif for 2026 certainly is. Simone Rocha once again delivered what can only be described as a modern fairytale. Signature SR details, including sequin-encrusted gowns, cutesy floral motifs and accentuating bustles, created a truly spectacular collection. Jewellery amplified the storybook mood - sculptural floral necklaces, realistic chokers, drop earrings, headbands and brooches added a whimsical yet polished elegance that blurred the line between couture and costume.

Paul Costelloe’s ‘Boulevard of Dreams’ show was an ode to 1967, inspired by late Hollywood actress Sharon Tate. Swing dresses, trapeze coats with exaggerated collars, retro gowns and sharply tailored separates transported guests back to the Swinging Sixties. Accompanying the bouffants and beehives was a suite of chunky, sculptural jewellery designed by Ivy J Studio, including oversized floral earrings in punchy hues that perfectly tied the retro silhouettes together.

Jewel(lery) Tones

© Launchmetrics Mithridate SS26 © Launchmetrics Rixo SS26

It’s clear from SS26 that we’re waving goodbye to minimalist accessories. While classic gold and silver will always have their place, a new wave of bold colour is on the horizon. Daniel Fletcher’s Mithridate show, titled ‘Edge of Seventeen’, drew inspiration from the dress codes of the Sloane Rangers, reimagining their classics with a rebellious twist. Pops of jewellery came in the form of dazzling, diamond-esque chokers rendered in a spectrum of jewel-toned shades, adding a decadent edge to everyday classics.

Rixo, celebrating a decade in business, leaned into its signature 70s-inspired exuberance with leopard print, zig-zag two-pieces and disco embellishments. The jewellery mirrored this playful spirit, with statement pieces in rich tones - think muted emerald greens, earthy browns and sapphire blues - infusing the high-octane looks with a dose of bohemian chic.