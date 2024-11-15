Jewellery trends set to skyrocket to style stardom in 2025

I’ve said it once and I'll say it again, the devil is always in the details when it comes to curating an ensemble that's peak-chic.

More often than not, said devil usually comes down the bijouterie.

Much like how ready-to-wear trends change with the seasons, jewellery aesthetics also get a switch up in the fashion realm and if you’re a fan of all things bold and beautiful, you’re going to have a seriously stylish 2025 jewellery box.

From oversized earrings, statement earcuffs, perfectly imperfect pearls and eclectic charms galore, here are the very best jewellery aesthetics set to be trending in 2025.

Oh, did I mention nose piercings are also coming back?

Perfectly Imperfect Pearls

© Launchmetrics Torishéju SS25 © Launchmetrics Chanel SS25

Torishéju sent models adorned with sculptural pearl earring adornments down its SS25 runway back in October and ever since I've had an overwhelming need for a set of grandma’s favourites.

Pearls are by no means a ‘new’ trend in the bijoux world, however, for 2025 they are getting a perfectly imperfect reinvention with many brands, including Chanel choosing mismatched natural varieties.

The Bigger, the Bolder, the Better

© Launchmetrics Saint Laurent SS25 © Launchmetrics Tolu Coker SS25

© Launchmetrics Rokh SS25 © Launchmetrics Choice SS25

Dainty delicate delights are so 2024. 2025 is all about loud and proud oversized statement earrings, necklaces and rings, just ask Saint Laurent, Balmain and Rokh.

Personally, bold jewellery statements are the easiest way to elevate an outfit, completely revamping an otherwise simple ensemble. Style with jeans and a plain tee for a weekend brunch or with a simple slip gown and heels for a celebratory soirée- whatever the occasion, a bold adornment is key.

Consider Us Charmed

© Launchmetrics Chloé SS25

© Launchmetrics Zimo SS25 © Launchmetrics Balmain SS25

Coinciding with the charm bag frenzy of 2024, charm jewellery in all forms is set to stick around. Spotted on the SS25 Lacoste, Chloé and Zimmerman catwalks, charms packed a major punch, adding a touch of kitsch and colour.

As someone who loves a trinket, charm jewellery is by far a favourite for moi and my eclectic dress sense. Not only are they interchangeable for all occasions, but some hold grand sentimental value while others are just along for the ride.

Cuffing Season (but not in the way you think)

© Launchmetrics Rokh SS25 © Launchmetrics Carven SS25

Just like how 90s lowrise jeans are back and better than ever, ear cuffs are set to have their moment once again and those of us who place Britney Spears amongst our style muse favourites, we’re more than ready.

Carven reimagined the traditional style with a dimanté variation on the SS25 runway whilst Rokh took things to all new heights, crafting a moulded sterling silver option designed to hug the top of the ear.

If you’re like me and are slightly scared of needles and the commitment that comes with getting a piercing, ear cuffs come in many forms, with most crafted to sit on the ear without a need for a hole, or are fashioned on a traditional stud to give off the illusion of a cuff.

Put a (nose or lip) Ring on It

© @Launchmetrics Ujoh SS25 © Launchmetrics Zimmermann SS25

Possibly the boldest 2025 trend on the horizon is the resurgence of facial piercings. Granted you’ll actually need to go to a piercing place to start off your journey, if you do it now it will be healed by the time the calendar ticks over to January 1st. Or, if you’re a wimp like moi ( see paragraph above) fake options do exist.

Each model on the Ujoh SS25 runway sported a subtle lip-piercing centred at the middle of their lips while a selection of Zimmermann models kept their septum piercings in to effortlessly edge up the collection.

Luxe Leather

© Launchmetrics Hermès SS25 © Launchmetrics Miu Miu SS25

Faux leather will forever be seen as a luxury in the fashion sphere and next year it’s set to welcome jewellery into its esteemed family. Hermès showcased sculptural diamond-shaped leather earrings at their SS25 show in Paris while Miu Miu made mini belt bangles into arm cuffs.

Leather options are an instant elevation tactic and now that jewellery offerings are on the table, get ready to be chicer than chic.