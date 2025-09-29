The trends you need to know from Milan Fashion Week SS26

There's one thing we can say for certain - Milan knows how to throw a party. This season, the Italian fashion capital hosted its round of SS26 shows, and the result was full blown spectacle. And just when we thought we'd seen it all, the week delivered a plot twist like no other when Miranda Priestly - yes, that Miranda - materialised at the Dolce & Gabbana show as the room collectively held its breath.

Meryl Streep was in the crowd alongside Stanley Tucci (better known as Nigel to us) to film The Devil Wears Prada 2 (fans also spotted Brit actress Simone Ashley nestled in the second row behind them). From that deliciously meta cameo onwards, the hits kept on coming. Louise Trotter's debut at Bottega Veneta was met with rapturous applause, while Dario Vitale's first collection for Versace was presented not as a star-studded runway show, but an intimate presentation.

The last collection Giorgio Armani designed for his eponymous label before he passed away earlier this year, closed proceedings and Denma's highly anticipated first collection for Gucci was unveiled through a series of portraits (with his first runway show to come in February.)

As the week rounded out events, one thing became clear. Milan SS26 was a love letter to fashion's audacity. It's playful, a touch chaotic and unbearably chic. And we were watching every step, taking notes so we could report back to you beady-eyed fashion fans the biggest trends that came striding out of Milan Fashion Week SS26.

The trends to know from Milan Fashion Week SS26

Eighties Parade

© Launchmetrics Versace SS26 © Launchmetrics The Attico SS26 © Launchmetrics Versace SS26

The decade du jour according to Italy's finest? Why the bombastic, rambunctious 1980s of course. As spotted at Versace, thanks to the bright colour palette, high waisted trousers and dangerously narrow vests. At The Attico and Dolce & Gabbana, blazers with properly massive shoulders were thrown atop skimpy bralets for a beautiful play with proportions, echoing superstars of the decade and the entire cast of Dynasty. Tailoring with an 80s twist was also spotted at MaxMara teamed with lots of midriff.

Fluid Lines

© Launchmetrics Sportmax SS26 © Launchmetrics Alberta Ferretti SS26 © Launchmetrics Ferragamo

Soft, supple silhouettes that flow as easily as water downstream were spotted at Sportmax (thanks to lighter than air layers in chiffon and tulle.) At Alberta Ferretti dresses and skirts waltzed down the runway looking smooth as butter in creamy, dairy shades, while at Ferragamo, cummerbund style belts were worn over silk skirts and wide leg trousers perfect for slinking down the street on bright spring day.

Ladylike Leather

© Launchmetrics Iceberg SS26 © Launchmetrics Moschino SS26 © Launchmetrics Jil Sander SS26

While we all have a beloved leather jacket stashed somewhere in our wardrobe, for SS26 the tried-and-tested fabric is getting a ladylike upgrade. Think elegant pencil skirts teamed with matching blazers (as spotted at Iceberg) and perfectly tailored coats at Simone Bellotti's debut for Jil Sander. Even Moschino - known for their über playful designs - got in on a bit of the action, with caramel coloured midi skirts and 60s inspired babydoll dress.

Primary Palette

© Launchmetrics Fendi SS26 © Launchmetrics Prada SS26 © Launchmetrics Fendi SS26

There's one facet of Milan SS26 that was undeniable - the absolute explosion of colour on the runways. Labels such as Fendi and Prada, known for their super elegant ensembles showcased bright, juicy shades worn together with abandon. Versace followed suit with satisfyingly attention-stealing colour combos. Take note for an easy wardrobe upgrade that'll elevate your ensembles into spring-ready status.

Gold Star

© Launchmetrics Roberto Cavalli SS26 © Launchmetrics Gucci SS26 © Launchmetrics Sa Su Phi SS26

In keeping for a city whose shopping centre is one of the most insanely beautiful buildings we've ever set foot in - the runways were awash with gold in all its glory, demonstrated with aplomb at Roberto Cavalli whose golden touch brushed everything from accessories to textured jackets to jewellery. At Ferragamo, deep rich tones of gold swooshed down the runway in silk while Gucci's 'finale' dress was a bell sleeved gown of utter drama, embellished with metallic fringing.