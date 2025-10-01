Simone Ashley says backless gowns and statement cow print are must-wear autumn trends

Simone Ashley seems to know a thing or two about building the ultimate autumn wardrobe. The Bridgerton star welcomed the colder weather on her Instagram, sharing a selection of snaps that include outfit inspiration for both party season and off-duty days.

Never one to leave us hanging on the style front, the 30-year-old actress is known in the fashion sphere for her impeccable taste. When she’s not on official A-list business, donning designer gowns on red carpets around the globe, she can usually be found in casually cool baggy jean combos for date night dinners and walks around London.

Currently in Paris for the fourth and final week of fashion month, the It-Brit made sure to pack her suitcase to the brim with enviable ensembles, one of which was an ultra elegant off-the-shoulder backless gown, and another, a vibrant cow print jacket.

© @simoneashley Sleek black dresses will forever be in style

Posing on a quintessentially Parisian balcony, looking over the City of Lights, Simone can be seen sporting a glamorous black gown and set of heels, oozing effortless elegance and proving not all party ‘fits need to be micro mini and adorned with sequins.

© @simoneashley Simone was all smiles to show off her elegant ensemble

The simple, sleek black off-the-shoulder dress hugged her figure like a glove, the exposed neckline allowing her voluminous black curly hair to do all the talking.

© @simoneashley Could cow print be the next big thing in fashion?

In another snap, the Sex Education alum showed just how multi-dimensional her style really is, posing for a polaroid snap while eating a banana in a cosy cow print zip-up jacket. With the weather chilling down quicker than we can say 'autumn,' Simone made a strong case for jackets that pack a punch, ultimately proving that all you really need to curate a show-stopping look is a statement outerwear piece.

© Getty Images Simone's dazzling gold mini dress would be perfect for New Years Eve

Simone's versatile looks come just days after she took to the L'Oréal Paris catwalk as a model, dressing in a shimmering gold tassel mini dress and matching pointed-toe pumps. Simone was joined on the runway by other notable names, including modelling royalty, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, while Molly-Mae Hague and Jillian Anderson made their catwalk debut.