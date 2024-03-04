Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Moss' uncanny lookalike just fooled everyone at Paris Fashion Week - see photos
Kate Moss' uncanny lookalike just fooled everyone at Paris Fashion Week

The supermodel's doppelganger Denise Ohnona just walked the Marine Serre runway 

2 minutes ago
British model Kate Moss lookalike presents a creation by Marine Serre for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
There are many of us in the world who, if we could, would look like Kate Moss in a heartbeat.

Well, Denise Ohnona, is her doppelganger. The resemblance is so uncanny, that she has been dubbed the world's number one Kate Moss lookalike. And she just fooled everybody into thinking the real KM made a surprise runway appearance at the Marine Serre show during Paris Fashion Week.

With Winnie Harlow also walking, and a front row that seated illustrious guests like Kelly Rutherford, it's easy to see why Kate Moss' presence would have been believable. Plus, Denise strutted in slim-leg leather trousers, a white oversized shirt and a leather jacket - an outerwear piece that has been a staple in the real Kate's wardrobe since the 90s.

Denise Ohnona walks the runway during the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Getty
Denise fooled everybody into thinking Kate Moss walked during PFW AW24

"A round of gasps could be heard even over the electronic overtures of Marine Serre's futuristic supermarket as ‘Kate Moss’ swayed down the catwalk," says Hello! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, who was in the audience. 

The biggest giveaway that it wasn't the real Kate? "However upon leaving I did think it was interesting that they didn’t have 'Moss' open or close the show," Natalie continued. 

This isn't the first time Denise has completely fooled the world into thinking Kate Moss was doing something that she wasn't during a fashion show.

Denise Ohnona walks the runway during the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Getty
The lookalike made her runway debut at the Marine Serre show

Denise, originally from Lancashire, travelled down to Manchester when Chanel held its annual Métiers d’Art show in the north of England in December 2023.

Of course, there was ample speculation about which A-list icons would make the journey to 'Manny' to watch the show. In the days leading up to the show, fashion fans went wild after seeing Kate Moss shopping in Aldi, sat in a local coffee shop, and shovelling a cheeseburger into her mouth in a window seat at a McDonald's - but it was then confirmed it was in fact, Denise.

Would the real Kate Moss, please stand up?

