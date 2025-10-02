Harper Beckham is a New-Gen It-girl in white jeans and £1.6K designer handbag

It was never up for debate that Victoria and David Beckham's only daughter was going to grow up to be a style icon. At just 14-years-old, Harper Beckham is quickly becoming one of the most notable names in fashion, and her recent casual day out in London ensemble proves just that.

In an adorable Instagram story posted by her fashion royalty mother, Harper can be seen posing in front of a wall of posters, promoting Victoria’s newest foundation drops, made in collaboration with Augustinus Bader. In the picture, which was captioned: "Spotted in London, Kisses @harperbeckham xx,” the ever-so-stylish teenager can be seen sporting a casual ensemble that would make both Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid proud.

© @victoriabeckham Harper clearly got her impeccable style from her parents

Donning a set of low-rise white baggy jeans, a black long sleeve crop top and a pair of round-toe ballet flats, Harper oozed off-duty sophistication, proving that sometimes the best outfits are those that are monochrome and laid-back.

The real outfit hero, however, was the micro designer handbag she held in her right hand. Clutching a £1,610 black Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Hobo Mini-bag from Miu Miu, Harper elevated her ensemble to all-new high-fashion heights.

© GC Images Harper's handbag collection also includes a Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie intrecciato bag in white

Though it’s not clear whether or not Harper stole the sought-after arm candy from her mum's extensive collection, it's clear that the teenager has an eye for style. To complete the look, she wore her long blonde locks out in a sleek and soft middle part style.

© WireImage for Victoria Beckham For the AW24 show last year, she wore sneakers and a sleek black dress

Harper’s look comes just days before she jets off to the City of Lights with her famous family to sit front row at the Victoria Beckham SS26 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday night. Each and every year, she and her brothers step out in a look designed by their mother, and this season is set to be no different.

If we could put money on what we expect her to wear, it would be long, silky and in a neutral hue. Watch this space to see if we’re right.