Harper Beckham’s £80 Christmas Day tube dress is back in stock

When it comes to Christmas style, no family does it better than the Beckhams.

From Victoria’s unique fishnet stockings and mini blazer dress to Romeo’s semi-flared trousers and olive green loafers, the Beckham family have sartorial elegance running through their veins.

Despite being the only girl sibling, Harper has evidently made a name for herself in the fashion sphere, closely following in the footsteps of her former Spice Girl turned designer mother.

To celebrate the holiday season this year, Harper turned to one of her favourite brands (aside from her mother's namesake Maison) to dress her for the festive family occasion.

© @victoriabeckham Harper steals the show alongside her siblings

Opting for a skin-tight all-black strapless dress from Kim Kardashian’s shape and loungewear brand Skims, Harper solidified herself a spot once again as one of the world's most stylish 13-year-olds.

She styled the simple yet elegant dress with bare feet (because who wants to be uncomfortable on Christmas?) her long blonde locks down in a middle-part style.

© Skims The Tube dress is available in several colourways

Harper's particular dress is the ‘Tube Dress’ which is included in the brand's Soft Lounge core collection- one that fans will know is always, always sold out.

Coined on the website as the famous brand’s “most in-demand dress” it’s clear that Harper inherited her mother's great fashion sense. The particular dress currently retails online for £80, but thanks to Boxing Day sales, other colourways are selling for a fraction of the cost.

© Skims The Bridgerton star even starred as the face of the brand's soft lounge collection earlier this year

Harper joins the likes of Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk, singer Sabrina Carpenter and every other cool girl under the sun as a fan of the revolutionary fashion brand.

The youngest Beckham sibling has made it clear on more than one occasion that maxi dresses are her style kryptonite, often seen styling the slim-fitting silhouette with high-top sneakers.

If you’re a fan of Skims like Harper, might we suggest you run to the website to secure a tube dress of your own as they won't be in stock for much longer…